Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Backless Cutout Swimsuit As She Poses For Mirror Selfie

“Blah blah blah,” Kourtney Kardashian captioned the photo dump she posted to Instagram on Jan. 8. The gallery seemed to be a way to clear out some of the leftovers from her recent travels. The first slide was a mirror selfie, one that showed Kourtney, 43, in a backless swimsuit with sexy cutouts on the side. It wasn’t the only mirror selfie in the gallery, as the second slide showed Kourt taking another photo of herself. This time, she was rocking a trench coat, calf-high boots, and a skirt that showed off plenty of skin.

The third slide confused some fans, for it showed what appeared to be someone’s broken collarbone (some fans in the comments section claimed it was her son, Mason Disick, who suffered the injury.) There was a throwback picture to when Kourt looked more like Snooki, a behind-the-scenes look at Kourt’s microphone on presumably The Kardashians, and a look at her shoe closet. There was another shot of Kourt in the trenchcoat and a photo of what appeared to be Mason, 13, getting a haircut from Travis Barker. The last picture of the gallery was a shot of two orange vehicles parked outside.

Speaking of Kardashian kids and haircuts, Kourt revealed in a Nov. 2022 interview that she still has Reign Disick’s hair in a jar. “We didn’t cut his hair until he was five,” she told her sister Khloe Kardashian for Interview magazine. “So I have his long braid, and I smell it often.” “Oh my god. Okay. That’s nice… It’s like, oh my gosh. Rapunzel?” responded Khloe. Kourt brought up her son’s hair when her sister asked if she had a “secret drawer” and what was in it. “They’re called secret drawers for a reason,” said the eldest Kardashian sister.

Mason turned thirteen in December 2022. “The day has come where you’re taller than me now. I just love who you are and I’m just so proud of you, Mason,” wrote his aunt Kim Kardashian, in an Instagram story. “Welcome to your teenage years. Happy Birthday.” Soon afterward, Mason celebrated with his bar mitzvah. His father, Scott Disick (who grew up Jewish), reunited with Kourt to throw Mason a celebration at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood. Kylie Jenner, 25, turned heads when she arrived at the affair in a latex dress. Kendall Jenner also attended the event but opted for a silky dress with a silk front.