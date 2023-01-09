Blake Lively Expertly Wears A Skirt With A Dress When They Won’t Fit Over Her Baby Bump: Photos

It’s no secret that Blake Lively is a fashionista and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 35-year-old proudly showed off her baby bump when she expertly styled a misfitting dress with a high-waisted black skirt.

Blake wore a short-sleeve black and white polka dot midi dress with a plunging V-neckline and buttons down the front. However, the dress didn’t fit over her baby bump so Blake styled it to perfection. Instead of giving up on the dress, Blake wore it as a shirt, keeping it buttoned under her chest while keeping the rest wide open. Under the dress, she wore a high-waisted black maxi skirt that was fitted around her bump and had an asymmetrical hem. She styled the outfit with a pair of pink, pointed-toe pumps, a pearl choker necklace, beach waves, and a bold red lip.

Blake, who is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, posted the photo of her outfit with the caption, “When the back of your skirt won’t zip and the front of your dress won’t button, wear both. Who says two wrongs don’t make a right??”

Blake has been on a roll with her pregnancy outfits and showing off her bump any chance she gets. Just recently, she posted a side-by-side photo with her trainer, Don Saladino, where she posed with him before her pregnancy and during. In the pre-pregnancy photo, she rocked a black sports bra with high-waisted cutout black leggings, showing off her flat tummy. She rocked another black sports bra with a pair of black sweatpants and Nike sneakers in the second photo. She hilariously joked in the caption, “been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working.”