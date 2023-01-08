King Charles Heads To Church In 1st Photos Since Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Leak

King Charles was spotted for the first time since his youngest son's memoir leaked with bombshell accusations against the new monarch and Buckingham Palace.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 8, 2023 10:50AM EST
View gallery
Prince Charles at The British Embassy Prince Charles attends a reception at the Ambassador’s Residence, Tokyo, Japan - 23 Oct 2019 His Royal Highness will be the guest of honour at a reception to celebrate UK-Japan partnerships hosted by British Ambassador HE Paul Madden at his Residence. His Royal Highness will greet guests, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Taro Aso, in the Residence Garden. Before departure, His Royal Highness will make closing remarks. The British Embassy and British Council in Japan are running a ‘UK in JAPAN 2019-20' campaign until the end of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in September 2020. The campaign will showcase the best of UK business, culture, science and education, and work to deepen existing, and create new partnerships between the UK and Japan. The reception will serve as the opening of ‘UK House’ which will host a series of events throughout the year-long campaign. Food and drink from all corners of the UK including Scottish salmon and Welsh lamb will be served with a Japanese twist.
As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Chanukah, His Majesty King Charles III visited JW3, a Jewish community centre that is open to all faiths and acts as a hub for the arts, culture, social action and learning in North London. Founded by Dame Vivien Duffield DBE, JW3 opened in October 2013 with a vision of a vibrant, diverse, unified British-Jewish community, inspired by and engaged with Jewish arts, culture, learning and life. King Charles III watched local school girls wrap presents King Charles III visits JW3 Jewish Community Centre, London, UK - 16 Dec 2022
As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Chanukah, His Majesty King Charles III visited JW3, a Jewish community centre that is open to all faiths and acts as a hub for the arts, culture, social action and learning in North London. Founded by Dame Vivien Duffield DBE, JW3 opened in October 2013 with a vision of a vibrant, diverse, unified British-Jewish community, inspired by and engaged with Jewish arts, culture, learning and life. King Charles III danced at pre-Chanukah reception being hosted on site for Holocaust survivors, King Charles III visits JW3 Jewish Community Centre, London, UK - 16 Dec 2022
Image Credit: Geoff Robinson / SplashNews.com

King Charles III made his first public appearance since his son, Prince Harry’s, memoir Spare was leaked and its damaging accusations against the new monarch went viral ahead of its January 10 publication date. Sporting a camel overcoat and a furrowed brow, Charles made his way to a church near Buckingham Palace on Sunday, Jan. 8.

King Charles III was spotted in his first public appearance since Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ leaked. (Geoff Robinson / SplashNews.com)

The outing comes only hours after excerpts from the tome claim Charles banned Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, from visiting Queen Elizabeth as she lay dying in her home at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Harry said he told his father in response, “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way,” according to reports following the accidental early sale of the book in Spain, per ABCNews.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were visiting London on September 8, 2022 when the call came for the couple to make haste to Balmoral to see Harry’s dying grandmother, according to the DailyMail. After an initial announcement from Harry’s reps said he and Meghan would be making the trip to Scotland, the plan was changed a few hours later; Harry ended up flying on a private jet to Balmoral alone and arrived shortly after the Queen’s death was announced.

The new monarch wore a camel overcoat on his way to a church. (Geoff Robinson / SplashNews.com)

As for why Meghan was not allowed to accompany her husband, a source for the DailyMail said it was all about keeping the circle around the Queen as private and small as possible. The insiders claimed Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton was also asked not to come to Balmoral. “Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time,” the source explained. “It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family.”

The news comes after the leaked slew of explosive excerpts from Spare included one of Harry and William allegedly physically fighting over Meghan. Harry claimed that William had called Meghan “rude” and “abrasive” during a heated meeting in 2019. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, HollywoodLife will keep you posted on the upcoming interviews with Prince Harry and the all the juicy details that will emerge when Spare is finally released on January 10!

More From Our Partners

ad