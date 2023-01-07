Lisa Rinna Makes 1st Appearance Since Confirming ‘RHOBH’ Exit At ’80 For Brady’ Premiere: Photos

Lisa Rinna has made her first appearance since confirming her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The actress, 59, looked sensational as she posed on the carpet for the 80 For Brady premiere at the 34th Annual Palm Springs Film Festival with husband Harry Hamlin, 71, on Friday, Jan. 6. Lisa looked sensational as she wore a black blazer mini dress paired with an ostrich feather adorned pair of over-the-knee boots, keeping her brunette locks slicked back to show off her small silver hoop earrings.

She curiously accessorized with a rhinestone bunny purse, which she held up for photographers, in an apparent reference to past drama with former housewife Kim Richards. Back in season 7, Lisa gave Kim a stuffed bunny intended as a gift for her grandson Huxley. Kim, however, decided to bring the stuffed animal to the reunion that year and return the gift to Lisa — claiming the toy didn’t have “good energy.” The item in question has gone on to earn icon status in the Bravo world, permanently finding a home in Andy Cohen‘s Clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live.

Lisa confirmed her departure from RHOBH after eight seasons via email to HollywoodLife following a turbulent year on the series involving drama with Kathy Hilton, 63. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!” the Days Of Our Lives actress said of the run, which began back in 2014. The statement also claimed that the agreement for her to leave was mutual between Lisa and Bravo as her contract was up at the end of the last season.

Several housewives have already reacted to the move, including her close pal Erika Jayne who called Lisa the “GOAT” of the show. “They can’t [replace her]. She’s the GOAT. She’s the f***ing GOAT,” she told TMZ‘s camera on Friday, January 6. “They can try [to replace her]. I am going to miss Lisa very much, she’s obviously a very close friend of mine in my personal life and I will still see her but she will be missed and I think that everyone will feel it,” the 51-year-old singer also said.