Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.

Rita looked dazzling in a flowing red top with a decorative pin on side of her shoulder, a long leopard skirt, and dark red velvet pointy-toed boots. Lily also looked incredible in a black blazer over a black top, black pants, and black shoes, and Sally looked stylish in a silky black outfit that included a long-sleeved top, pants, and shoes. Lily accessorized with a necklace and Sally wore dark-framed glasses.

Jane added to her look with flattering makeup. Red lipstick, dark eyeliner, and blush brought out her pretty features and her gold round dangling earrings matched the button on her blazer. She appeared confident and content as she made her way into the event.

In addition to watching the film, which is about four friends who are huge fans of NFL star Tom Brady, the fabulous four ladies went up on stage for a question and answer session with the audience. They shared laughs and talked about making the unique feature at the height of Tom’s popularity.

Jane’s appearance at the premiere comes less than a month after she was able to stop the chemotherapy she was getting to treat the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma she was diagnosed with in Sept. She announced the news, which she called the “best birthday present ever,” on her website and explained how “blessed” she was feeling. “I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news,” she wrote.