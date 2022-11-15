Jane Fonda Admits She’s ‘Realistic’ About Death After Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I’m Ready’

Jane Fonda is not afraid of taking her final bow. The veteran actress and activist was frank about death while talking to Entertainment Tonight in an interview ahead of her 85th birthday. Jane, who revealed she has cancer back in Sep. 2022, told the show she was “realistic” about her time left, and is “not afraid of going.”

“I’m not going to be around for much longer,” the star, who will celebrate her 85th on Dec. 21, explained. “When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you, as opposed to in front of you. I mean, that’s just realistic.”

The Grace and Frankie star went on to add that she’s “not afraid of going.” “I’m ready. I’ve had a great life,” she said, also adding, “Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”

Jane explained what she’d like to achieve in her last years, noting, “I want to see my grandkids get old enough so that I go out knowing that they’re gonna be okay, that would be important.” She didn’t forget her activism, adding, “My work on the climate, I’ll be doing that until I drop.”

Jane revealed she was in treatment for cancer in an Instagram video on Sep. 2, telling followers, “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments.”

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” she continued. “I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”