Christie Brinkley, 68, Glows In Pink Swimsuit As She Lounges On A Boat: Photos

Christie Brinkley looked fabulous in a pink one piece swimsuit! The model, 68, posed on a boat while on a getaway to the stunning Turks & Caicos islands in the Caribbean in a post shared to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, Jan. 3. She closed her eyes and soaked up the sun as she stretched out her toned legs in the photo, looking absolutely amazing. Christie added a paisley printed cover up with orange details and striped straw hat featuring jewel tones to her look. In the next snap, she turned around and smiled to face the camera directly.

Alongside her post, the beauty shared a positive and uplifting message for her 815,000 followers on Instagram. “Happy New Year from Turks & Caicos! May 2023 be full of happy days from sunrise to sunset!” she penned in the caption alongside the dual photo post. She also used the opportunity to push her upcoming QVC appearance from her ritzy private home on the island.

“I also want to let you know I’ll be on @qvc tomorrow from my home here on Parrot Cay we call ‘Lucky House’,” she added, revealing the appearance was for her prosecco brand. “I‘ll be on around 5:30 with a very special offer on my #zerosugar #organic @bellissimaprosecco so you can stick to your New Year New You resolution even while celebrating with friends! Here’s to You! Cheers!” she signed off.

Christie is no stranger to the island — also a favorite of Drake and the Kardashians — where she has owned a property since the early 2000s. Located in Parrot Cay, the exquisite home — dubbed Lucky House — is a three-bedroom beachfront estate with direct access to the ocean. At 3,400 square feet, it also includes a stunning 45-foot infinity pool, two bedroom staff cottage, and more amenities. She previously attempted to sell the property as a furnished home 2013 for $10.75 million in late 2013 (even lowering the price to $9 million), but ultimately decided to hang onto it — seemingly visiting for her annual Christmas holiday.