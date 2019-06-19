Drake Shows Off His Buff Chest On The Beach & Fans Drool Over His Dad Bod: ‘My Goodness’

Drake shared a series of pics on the beach and in the pool and fans freaked out over his body.

Drake, 32, shared three new shirtless photos on his Instagram account today, and fans are going wild over the pics. The first photo showed Drake immersed into a pool with his arms over the pool’s ledge, with a drink right in front of him, as well. The second pic featured Drake walking on the beach in a skin-tight swimsuit, wearing a gold necklace. The third pic was Drake caught in his swimming action, with a beverage in the lower-left hand corner of the shot. He geotagged the photos at Turks and Caicos Islands.

“Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere,” Drake captioned the pics. He also took more photos (albeit, he was wearing a shirt) in the same location and same photographer. Drake held the same beverage and captioned the pic on a tennis court, “Spritzer Season.” Due to his caption, we can safely assume that his drink by the pool was an Aperol spritz!

Fans went wild over Drake’s shirtless shots. One fan remarked, “My goodness,” at the shirtless pics. Another said, “Second pic is giving me baywatch tease,” referencing the famous lifeguard movie (which Zac Efron, 31, recently starred in a remake). “The second one is IT 😂🔥🌊,” someone commented.

A few commenters didn’t seem to care at all about Drake showing his body on the ‘gram. They cared about one thing and one thing only: the music. One person said, “Already know album gonna be a classic.” And someone else piped in, “MAN WE TRYNA HEAR THE ALBUM,” the fan commented on the post. The album will likely come out sometime soon – Drake just released two new singles last week. Patience is a virtue! Whenever the album comes out, we’re sure the wait will have been well worth it!