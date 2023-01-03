Khloe Kardashian Debuts Bangs On Sexy Cover Of ‘Sorbet’ Magazine: Before & After Photos

Khloe Kardashian looked stunning when she debuted new front bangs on the cover of 'Sorbet' magazine.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 3, 2023 3:28PM EST
khloe kardashian
View gallery
Kim Kardashian West LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2017
Kylie Jenner 2014 Billboard Music Awards arrivals, Las Vegas, America - 18 May 2014
Kylie Jenner goes to Fred Segal in Los Angeles Kylie Jenner out and about, Los Angeles, America - 10 Jul 2015 Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner go to Fred Segal in Los Angeles
Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian is constantly taking risks when it comes to beauty trends and she always manages to pull them off. The 38-year-old proved that when she landed the cover of Sorbet magazine when she debuted a hair makeover featuring front bangs. Khloe’s voluminous bangs were actually clip-on, she revealed, but even if they were real she would still manage to slay the look.

In the shoot, Khloe looked sexier than ever in a super cropped white Prada tank top with a mid-rise, extra short gold chain mini skirt. Her tiny outfit put her extremely toned abs and tiny waist on full display. While we loved her outfit for the shoot, it was her glam that stole the show. Khloe had her light blonde highlighted hair down in waves with voluminous bangs covering her entire forehead. Her hair was done by her long-time hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, while a sultry smokey eye done by her makeup artist, Ash Holm, completed her look.

Khloe posted a bunch of photos from the shoot with the caption, “my favorite shot from my shoot. Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face, I still liked them. Would you ever get bangs?”

khloe kardashian
Khloe Kardashian. (Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock)

This is not the first time Khloe has dabbled with bangs recently, in fact, just two weeks ago, Khloe posted gorgeous photos of herself to her Instagram with the caption, “Bang Bang.” Her hair makeover was done by Andrew and she showed off her new lighter brown hair that was more of a honey brown color than the usual light blonde she’s been rocking lately. Her bangs completely covered up the top of her face and she styled her new look with a smokey eye, matte nude lip, and a loose white silky tank top.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad