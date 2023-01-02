Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos 4 Mos. After Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 53, shared some sweet never-before-seen photos from her wedding to Ben Affleck, 50! The “Jenny From The Block” singer included the snaps in a fast-moving montage documenting highlights of 2022, which was shared to her Instagram page on Sunday, Jan. 1. “2022 was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year … #HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted #WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow,” she wrote in her caption.

One photo showed the stunning green engagement ring — estimated to be worth $5 million — that he proposed with in April 2022. In the brief look, Jennifer is seen holding her hand out as she shows off the sparkly piece of jewelry! In other photos, she can be seen looking at plans for the wedding, as well as trying on dresses and veils ahead of the big day, which took place in Aug. 2022 at Ben’s Riceboro, Georgia estate, which was planned by Colin Cowie.

Once the August portion of the video rolled around, the two could be seen all dressed up on their big day, which included guests like Matt’s closest pal Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, Jen’s former co-star George Clooney, Renee Zellweger, Jane Fonda and Jimmy Kimmel.

Jennifer also included photos from their legal union in Las Vegas, NV which took place in July at the famed A Little White Chapel right on the strip. She looked gorgeous in a Zuhair Murad dress, as well as a second one that is believed to be from a cut scene in Jersey Girl — a movie she and Ben did together in 2004 after Gigli.

In one of her On The JLo newsletters, the Bronx native wrote about her special day — revealing that “old wounds were healed” as they finally made their union legal nearly 20 years after their initial engagement. “When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken,” she penned.

“I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me. Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better,” she also said.