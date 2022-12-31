New Edition Proves They’ve Still Got The Moves With 2023 New Year’s Eve Performance

New Edition is in the house — or should I say, in the center of the universe! The iconic R&B band of the 80’s was among the super talents to ring in 2023 during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Performing from Times Square, the band rocked out their biggest hits in celebration of not only their 40th anniversary as a group, but also as a kick off to their Legacy Tour starting in the new year.

High above the crowds crammed in to see the ball drop, band members Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ronnie Devoe, and Johnny Gill put on a show that’s just a taste of what’s to come on the tour. They performed a medley of chart-toppers and solo hits like “Rub You The Right Way,” “My Prerogative,” “Poison,” and “If It Isn’t Love.” Decked out in matching blue outfits, perfect for the chilly, rainy weather, the guys showed off their killer dance moves and didn’t miss a beat, despite the slick stage.

Of course, it’s been a bit of a bittersweet week for Bobby Brown. Though he clearly looks pumped to be going back on the road with his guys in 2023, he’s had to deal with the renewed interest in his turbulent relationship with the late Whitney Houston. The week before the band’s performance, the Whitney biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody hit theaters, rehashing everything high and low of her career and their times together in the ’90s.

Back in Times Square, New Edition was joined by two other acts performing in NYC. J-hope, South Korean songwriter and member of BTS, and Duran Duran also performed live, all under the watchful eye of Ryan Seacrest hosting. Along during the broadcast were pre-taped performances in Disneyland from Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Ciara, Fitz & The Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy and TXT. Same went from Los Angeles, where performances by Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Nicky Youre and Wiz Khalifa were enjoyed.