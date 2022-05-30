Bobby Brown Recalls 1st Date With Whitney Houston & Says It Was ‘Like Love At 1st Sight’

Bobby Brown discussed the first time he met Whitney Houston during night one of his A&E Biography special on May 30. Although most of the first part of the documentary focused on Bobby’s upbringing and the early days of his career, it ended with a life-changing moment for the singer — the day he met Whitney. The two first met at the Soul Train Awards in 1989.

“I remember that night like it was yesterday,” Bobby admitted. “To be honored as a solo artist just felt so surreal. That’s also when I fell in love. When we first met, I went backstage at the Soul Train Awards and Whitney walked up and was bumping me. She just kept bumping me. I turned around and I said, ‘You know you keep bumping me,’ and she said, ‘I know.’ From there, it was just like love at first sight. There was something about her eyes that made me melt inside.”

Bobby recalled asking Whitney if she would say yes if he asked her on a date, and she agreed. “The next day, we went out,” he continued. “We went shopping in Beverly Hills and then we had dinner at the Ivy and then we just chilled for the rest of the evening. Just the way she looked at me from day one until the last day we were together…it was always special.”

In 1991, Bobby proposed to Whitney, and they got married in July 1992. Together, they had one daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who was born 1993. Although Bobby and Whitney were madly in love, their drug addictions and rumors of infidelity eventually tore them apart. Whitney filed for divorce in 2006, and the split was finalized in April 2007. Whitney passed away in February 2012, followed by Bobbi in July 2015.

The ups and downs of Bobby and Whitney’s marriage, as well as Whitney’s death, will be documented in part two of the Biography special. The second part airs on May 31 at 8:00 p.m. on A&E.