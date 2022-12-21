Mariska Hargitay Bonds With Kids August, 16, & Andrew, 10, At Disney World: Rare Family Photos

'Law & Order: SVU' star Mariska Hargitay took to Instagram on Dec. 20 to share a series of rare family photos at Walt Disney World in Florida.

By:
December 21, 2022 11:25PM EST
mariska
View gallery
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Glamour Women of the Year Awards, New York, USA - 08 Nov 2021
Mariska Hargitay with Peter Hermann and son Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann Mariska Hargitay honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Los Angeles, America - 08 Nov 2013
July 18, 2009: SPOTTED IN THE HAMPTONS: Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, brought their son August to the CMEE (Children's Museum of the End) Family Fair on Saturday. Mariska was spotted at the petting zoo - where her husband had a Boa Constrictor wrapped around his neck and head. Mariska snapped photos of Peter with the snake on him head. Pictured: Mariska Hargitay,August Hermann,Peter Hermann,Mariska Hargitay Peter Hermann August Hermann Ref: SPL115815 260709 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Mariska Hargitay, 58, took in some “Disney magic” with her family while at the Walt Disney World theme park in Florida on Dec. 20. The mom-of-three was at the park to host the Candlelight Procession at the happiest place on earth on Tuesday. “Best ride. Ever,” she captioned one of the clips of her riding the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” rollercoaster. Later, she thanked the park for inviting her to host the special holiday event. “#AboutLastNight Thank you @WaltDisneyWorld for the great honor of hosting the Candlelight Procession. What a glorious gift and what a beautiful tradition,” Mariska captioned the snapshot.

The brunette beauty also posed for a selfie with her kids and husband, Peter Hermann, 55. “Best ride in the galaxy #Guardians #DisneyWorld #CandlelightProsessional,” the star captioned the rare family photo. The proud momma bear even shared a throwback photo of her and her husband holding their son, August, 16, at the theme park. “#FlashbackTuesday #Babies #AllOfUs,” the ER alum wrote.

Many of Mariska’s 2.6 million followers took to the comments section of the plethora of posts to gush about her adorable family. “what an incredibly beautiful moment captured on camera! Peter and his eye for photography is unmatched,” one admirer commented on the snapshot of Mariska and her sonAndrew, 11, snuggled up at the firework show. And a separate fan wrote, “ngl.. y’all are the best couple in the galaxy,” on the adorable ride selfie.

In another one of the super cute family photos, Mariska and her two boys sat down to watch the Disney parade go by, which featured the beloved character, Goofy. One follower even gushed that the 58-year-old should one day grace the parade with her presence. “Nothing like the magic of Disney! Mariska, we need you in the parade one day because, you’re absolutely a Queen in our eyes!”, the fan commented. The Emmy-winner also made sure to take a photo with Mickey Mouse! “M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-S-V-U,” the actress captioned the post which combined Mickey’s name with her hit TV series Law & Order: SVU.

mariska
Mariska Hargitay is an actress and proud mom. (Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA)

Mariska and Peter share three kids: August, Andrew, and their daughter, Amaya, 11. Peter and his wife welcomed their only biological child, August, on June 28, 2006, about two years after they got married. Later, in April 2011, they adopted Amaya, after Mariska’s first pregnancy proved to be risky on her health. In addition to Amaya, the celeb couple adopted their son, Andrew in Oct. of 2011. “Nobody wanted to be pregnant more than me,” the star told Self Magazine, via PEOPLE, in 2007. “From the minute I found out, I was wearing full-on maternity pants. My stomach was totally flat, mind you, but I was just so excited.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad