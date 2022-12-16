Elle Fanning & BF Max Minghella Enjoy Rare Red Carpet Date At ‘Babylon’ Premiere

Elle Fanning arrived in style as she walked the red carpet with her boyfriend Max Minghella at the premiere of Babylon on Thursday, December 15. Max, 37, is one of the movie’s leading actors, and Elle, 24, was his date for the special event. The couple rarely appears together in public, despite dating for three years. The only other time they walked the red carpet together was in 2019 for the Met Gala.

For their rare appearance, Elle and Max went for classic all-black looks. The Great actress wore a long gown, with some incredibly subtle floral designs sewn throughout it, and open-toed heels. She had her signature bright blonde hair parted down the side. The Handmaid’s Tale star rocked a pin-striped suit, reminiscent of the classic Hollywood looks that Babylon portrays, with a thin tie for the evening. Elle shared some more looks at the pair on the red carpet on her Instagram Story.

Elle and Max have mostly kept their relationship private, but there were rumors that they had started dating, shortly after they worked on Teen Spirit, which Max wrote and directed, together in 2018. That same year, the pair were spotted out and about in London, holding hands and kissing. Amid the speculation, the pair mostly kept quiet on their romance. When the Super 8 actress was asked about the rumors, she gave a short response. “I mean, we just really love working together,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2019. “That was, like, very special, and he’s such a good friend.”

While he didn’t address dating rumors, the director similarly raved about Elle’s performance, praising her for the many different aspects that she needed to be able to do so well for the film. “It’s a lot for one person, and she just handled everything with such discipline and professionalism and she never complained,” he told ET. “Everything was brilliant and usable. She did all of her singing live. It’s amazing, it’s an amazing piece of work.”

Despite the coy response back in 2019, the couple made their first and, until now, only red-carpet appearance together when they arrived for the 2019 Met Gala. The Babylon premiere is clearly a very special occasion for the pair, as they made their second red carpet appearance and Elle showed her love for The Social Network actor.