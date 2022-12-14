Tim McGraw, Faith Hill & Their Daughters Dress Up For ‘The Godfather’-Themed Dinner Party: Photos

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill transformed into a ruthless family of mobsters with their three stunning daughters this week for a fun The Godfather–themed dinner party. The 55-year-old country crooner shared a slideshow of photos (seen below) from the event on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and looked super into the shindig, donning a three-piece tux, fedora, and all. “’The Godfather’ dinner theme night last night,” he captioned the post, which was set to mysterious music. “Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!”

Faith, also 55, flashed a serious face at the camera in a white suit jacket paired with black slacks embellished with a white stripe down the side. Meanwhile, their daughters, Audrey, 21, Maggie, 24, and Gracie, 25, also got into character by drawing mustaches on their faces, wearing pin-striped suits, and accessorizing with suspenders. Who said it had to be Halloween to dress up?

The McGraw family has hosted a themed dinner party in the past, having gone all-out for a Game of Thrones–themed dinner in 2020. The first photo Tim shared of the event showed Audrey dressed up as Sansa Stark, Gracie wearing a King Joffrey Baratheon costume, and Maggie dressed as Jamie Lannister. Faith stood in the middle of their daughters giving a confident pose with a silver-painted face for her The Night King costume. The second photo the “My Little Girl” singer posted showed him representing Tormund Giantsbane, the Free Folk warrior and raider.

So we had a "Game of Thrones" themed dinner at home with the kiddos

Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/9NKSSmM19E — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) December 21, 2020

“So we had a ‘Game of Thrones’ themed dinner at home with the kiddos,” he gushed in the Dec. 21 Twitter post. “Merry Christmas!”

Aside from dressing up as a mobster, Tim has gotten in the holiday spirit this year in various ways. At the end of November, he shared a video of himself singing “If We Make It Through December” by Merle Haggard. He wore a muted red sweater and sang in front of Christmas trees covered in dazzling lights. “Little Holiday song to get us in the spirit,” he wrote in the caption of his clip. In a video he posted a few weeks later, he covered George Straight‘s “Christmas Cookies” but put his own spin on the lyrics in an effort to get his band to laugh.

Tim also put his own spin on the cookie-baking tradition that takes place around the holiday time by showing fans how he makes beignets. “Being a Louisianna boy, I grew up with beignets. It’s been a part of my DNA since the earliest memories that I have,” he explained at the top of his how-to video. He also revealed his kids request them every single year for their birthday breakfast. Yum!