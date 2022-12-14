Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Spoke About Wanting Another Child With Wife 1 Month Before Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss revealed he and his wife Allison Holker Boss, 34, wanted another child, just one month before his tragic death. The DJ, who reportedly took his own life at the age of 40 on Dec. 13, and his spouse appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show in Nov. and opened up about meeting each other, how their romance progressed, and their hopes for the future. “I love the little babies, I love them. It’s a constant conversation,” he told host Jennifer Hudson at the time.

“I think we would love to start trying for another one,” Allison added. At the time of his death, the couple, who met on So You Think You Can Dance, already shared three children, including Weslie, 14, Allison’s daughter from a previous relationship, and Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Stephen had adopted Weslie after he and Allison were married.

In addition to talking about expanding their family, Stephen and Allison, who got married in 2013, joked about how “oblivious” Stephen was when his future wife initially tried to make moves on him shortly after they met, during their recent interview. He eventually realized how much she liked him, though, and they started dating. “When he locked it in, he took me onto the dance floor and we’ve been together ever since,” Allison confirmed.

The bittersweet interview video has been making its rounds ever since the shocking news about Stephen went public on Wednesday. Allison released a heartfelt statement to People that confirmed his death and shared her devastation. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Later in the day, which was filled with an outpouring of tributes to Stephen by family, friends, and fans on social media, Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Borihana told HollywoodLife that police responded to an ambulance call to a local motel on Tuesday, Dec. 13. “The decedent’s death was ruled a suicide and no foul play was involved. The body was handed over to the LA County Coroner,” he said, referring to the cause of Stephen’s death.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.