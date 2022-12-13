Vanessa Hudgens Is Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair & Bleached Eyebrows In New Selfie

Vanessa Hudgens is known for her gorgeous dark features including her hair and eyebrows so we were completely shocked when she debuted a totally new look. The 33-year-old posted a selfie rocking platinum blonde hair and bleached eyebrows and we didn’t even recognize her because she looked like Lady Gaga.

Vanessa posted the selfie with the caption, “Who even is she,” and we were wondering the same thing. In the photo, Vanessa looked directly into the camera while wearing the platinum blonde wig. Her hair was swept to the side in voluminous waves but her dark black hair could be seen at the crown of her head. She did however bleach her eyebrows which looked shaved.

Vanessa topped her new look off with a bold, bright red matte lip and a cat-eye liner. A massive gold and silver choker necklace and a black patent leather jacket tied her look together. Just three days before posting this selfie, Vanessa posted another one, this time with her dog. In the photo, she opted out of any makeup and showed off her naturally gorgeous face. Her dark, bushy eyebrows were on full display while her hair was down and wet in natural curls.

While Vanessa could totally pull off the blonde look, we love seeing her with her dark hair, and lately, she’s been rocking a slew of different hairstyles and outfits. Just the other day she had her black hair slicked back into a tight, middle-parted bun with curls in the back. She rocked a super sultry smokey eye with a thick black cat-eye liner and topped her look off with a glossy brown lip and a dainty pearl Vivienne Westwood Mini Bas Relief Choker.