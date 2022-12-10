Priyanka Chopra Snuggles Up With Daughter Malti, 11 Mos., As They Read About Mom’s Favorite Things

Priyanka wrapped her arms around her baby girl as they flipped through some fashion magazines during a mommy/daughter bonding session.

By:
December 10, 2022 3:50PM EST
West Hollywood, CA - The Jonas Brothers are in town for a good night out! The siblings strolled into Catch Steak dressed to the nines as they celebrated a birthday party. Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra BACKGRID USA 27 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are seen leaving Catch LAPictured: Nick Jonas,Priyanka ChopraRef: SPL5333230 180822 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Image Credit: SplashNews

Priyanka Chopra looked like she was settling into her new favorite role of doting mother with a new series of shots posted to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 9. The gorgeous actress shared the sweetest snap of her new baby girl Malti, 11 mos., whom she shares with her husband, pop star Nick Jonas. Priyanka even tagged her “Levels” hitmaker man in the snap, which featured the mommy/daughter duo checking out a fashion magazine together, as seen here.

Priyanka Chopra shared a cute clip with her daughter Malti in December 2022. (SplashNews)

In another pic from the carousal, Priyanka can be seen holding baby Malti on her hip as they stare at the signage of a Los Angeles Korean BBQ restaurant. The Indian model then shared shots of the enormous feast, with the caption, “lol she loves dumplings, what’s not to love?”

Meanwhile, the A-list couple confirmed way back on January 21 that they had welcomed their first child. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple’s official statement read. “We respectfully ask for your privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Though the baby’s gender or birth date were not confirmed at the time, it has been reported that a baby girl arrived on January 15.

While it appeared the couple kept the pregnancy very private, it came as no surprise to longtime fans, as Priyanka was vocal about her plans for motherhood in the past. The star shared with Today hosts in October 2019 that she “couldn’t wait” to start a family. “I mean there’s so much that happens in our lives that whenever God blesses us with that it’s something that we both definitely want.”

And Priyanka and Nick will undoubtedly have parenting advice at their fingertips and perhaps a little babysitting help from Nick’s family! Nick’s brothers — Joe and Kevin Jonas — are already fathers. Joe shares daughter Willa and a newborn with wife Sophie Turner, and Kevin shares daughters Alena and Valentina with wife Danielle.

