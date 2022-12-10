Priyanka Chopra Snuggles Up With Daughter Malti, 11 Mos., As They Read About Mom’s Favorite Things

Priyanka Chopra looked like she was settling into her new favorite role of doting mother with a new series of shots posted to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 9. The gorgeous actress shared the sweetest snap of her new baby girl Malti, 11 mos., whom she shares with her husband, pop star Nick Jonas. Priyanka even tagged her “Levels” hitmaker man in the snap, which featured the mommy/daughter duo checking out a fashion magazine together, as seen here.

In another pic from the carousal, Priyanka can be seen holding baby Malti on her hip as they stare at the signage of a Los Angeles Korean BBQ restaurant. The Indian model then shared shots of the enormous feast, with the caption, “lol she loves dumplings, what’s not to love?”

Meanwhile, the A-list couple confirmed way back on January 21 that they had welcomed their first child. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple’s official statement read. “We respectfully ask for your privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Though the baby’s gender or birth date were not confirmed at the time, it has been reported that a baby girl arrived on January 15.

While it appeared the couple kept the pregnancy very private, it came as no surprise to longtime fans, as Priyanka was vocal about her plans for motherhood in the past. The star shared with Today hosts in October 2019 that she “couldn’t wait” to start a family. “I mean there’s so much that happens in our lives that whenever God blesses us with that it’s something that we both definitely want.”

And Priyanka and Nick will undoubtedly have parenting advice at their fingertips and perhaps a little babysitting help from Nick’s family! Nick’s brothers — Joe and Kevin Jonas — are already fathers. Joe shares daughter Willa and a newborn with wife Sophie Turner, and Kevin shares daughters Alena and Valentina with wife Danielle.