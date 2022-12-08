‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Season 7 Exclusive Trailer: Romeo Miller Returns & Comes Face-To-Face With Angela

Growing Up Hip Hop returns for season 7 on January 5, 2023. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the first trailer that gives you a glimpse at what’s ahead. Romeo Miller returns and he’ll be sitting down with Angela Simmons for an honest conversation.

“It wasn’t nothing personal or trying to attack you even if it came off like that,” Romeo says to Angela in the trailer. She cuts in to say, “It felt personal.” Romeo and Angela had been close for years, but they have since had a falling out.

Romeo also notably left Growing Up Hip Hop back in 2020. “I can’t be a part of something like this,” Romeo said at the time. “I’m not a part of it. I’m walking away.”

There’s a baby on the way for Egypt Criss and Sam Wright. In our EXCLUSIVE trailer, Egypt goes in for an ultrasound with mom Pepa and Sam. However, things may get complicated for the couple. Sam is still facing serious jail time.

In addition to working things out with Romeo, Angela is also working on her music career. With the support of good friend Cree Campbell, she’s starting vocal lessons and working with a big-time music producer. But when it’s time to take the stage in front of a live audience, will she sink or swim? Meanwhile, loyalties are being tested in the Hailey family! Sakoya Wynter is caught in the crossfire of her mom Tiny’s affair, her devotion to her father Jojo Hailey, and her parent’s nasty divorce.

The returning cast also includes Vanessa Simmons, Jojo and Tanice Simmons, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis and husband Shawn Rogers, Eric “Lil Eazy-E” Wright Jr. and wife Aaliyah, Briana Latrise, and Devin Hailey. The 50th anniversary of hip hop brings Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Treach, and Kurupt onto one stage. Growing Up Hip Hop season 7 will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.