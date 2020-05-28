‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Preview: Romeo Miller Reveals He’s Quitting The Show — ‘I’m Walking Away’

Romeo Miller is ‘done’ with ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’ He tells Boogie that he’s ‘walking away’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 28 episode, and Boogie ends up hurt when Romeo implies they’re not really friends.

The drama on Growing Up Hip Hop reaches a breaking point during the May 28 episode. Romeo Miller says he’s leaving the show! “I can’t be a part of something like this,” Romeo says in our preview. “I’m not a part of it. I’m walking away.” Romeo’s big reveal leaves Damon “Boogie” Dash stunned. “I’m shocked. I can’t believe it,” Boogie says. “Ro said he quit. I think it would have been more respectable if he did it by himself instead of bringing his daddy along.”

Romeo explains that he works with other people on different shows and doesn’t talk to them all the time. It’s all about work for Romeo right now. “So at the end of the day, bro, this is a business,” Romeo tells Boogie. “Let’s not fake like we know each other like that.” Needless to say, this throws Boogie off big time. “I’m not going to lie, I’m hurt,” Boogie admits. “He established we not cool, we not friends outside of this. Clearly, he doesn’t care.”

Romeo insists that he’s all about chasing his dreams at the moment. “If somebody don’t understand that in my life, they not going to be there in the end,” Romeo says. Master P has been sitting there silent, and he says that he supports whatever decision that his son makes. For Master P, if Romeo’s made a decision, then they don’t need to talk about it anymore. The trailer ends with Romeo standing up and saying, “So I’m done.”

The synopsis for the May 28 episode reads: “Romeo’s sit-down bursts into flames when he enters with Master P and his entourage. The Simmons family strikes back while Boogie stands up for battle. Later, Bow shows up and Romeo is pushed to the brink. Egypt enters the lion’s den of Treach’s fury.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.