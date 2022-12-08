’13 Reasons Why’ Star Dylan Minnette & Girlfriend Lydia Night Split After 4 Years Of Dating

13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette and his girlfriend of four years, musician Lydia Night, have called it quits. Lydia, 22, confirmed their split on her Instagram Story the evening of Thursday, Dec. 8. “i’ve seen a lot of speculation and i’d rather just clarify: dylan and i have decided to end our romantic relationship. we love and care about each other very much and that won’t change as we enter a new phase of our lives,” she wrote. “please respect our privacy during this time.”

Dylan, 25, and Lydia were first linked in Oct. 2018 when they were spotted at Knott’s Scary Farm together. Dylan, who is also in the indie rock band Wallows, and Lydia confirmed their relationship the following year. The couple was at the center of breakup rumors during the summer of 2022 when fans noticed they weren’t sharing as many cutesy photos of one another. However, they cooled the chatter after posting each other on their Instagram Stories before fall came.

Dylan has not publicly commented on the end of their relationship. However, he cleared his Instagram page of all its posts, including all traces of Lydia. As of this writing, he has one Instagram Story up, which shows him making music. The image can be seen below.

Dylan seemed as in love with Lydia as ever when he wished her a happy birthday in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Happy birthday lyd,” he captioned the adorable post from Oct. 13, per E! News. “Thank you for consistently teaching me something new and showing me how to be a better and stronger person every single day. words can’t accurately express how endlessly inspired i am by you and the amount of gratitude and love i have for you. i hope you feel all the love and joy that you deserve today.”

Dylan remains on Lydia’s Instagram feed as of this writing. The last picture she shared with him on her feed came in April and showed her kissing his cheek with her arms wrapped around his neck, as seen here. Before that, she shared a shot of them cuddling in bed and wished her followers a Merry Christmas in Dec. 2021 and also posted a slideshow of kissing booth pics with the actor the prior month.