Dylan Minnette’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Lydia Night, Plus His Past Relationships

The ’13 Reasons’ star has been linked with the musician for over 3 years. Find out all about Lydia Night here!

Dylan Minnette is a rising star in young Hollywood. The handsome actor, 25, has already won a legion of fans with his portrayals in Netflix’ uber-popular teen drama 13 Reasons Why, the children’s book adaption Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day and the horror franchise Scream. He can currently be seen in the Hulu documentary The Dropout about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes starring Amanda Seyfried.

While he is stunningly successful in his career, Dylan also enjoys a pretty exceptional personal life, as he has been dating Lydia Night for over three years. On her most recent birthday in October, Dylan paid tribute to her by writing, “She is the strongest, most compassionate, most inspiring and lovable person i’ve ever known, and she helps me get through life with complete ease and confidence. nothing would be the same without her.” Wow! Find out all about the young woman who has so deeply affected Dylan here!

Lydia hails from New Orleans.

The young beauty was born in 2000 in the city of New Orleans. Her father, Morgan Higby Night, is a famous writer, director and DJ. He also produced the burlesque show The Shim Shamettes in 1999 in New Orleans, which was one of the country’s first burlesque revival troupes. The family would later love to the tony neighborhood of Santa Monica in Los Angeles, California.

She is the lead singer of a band.

Lydia is the lead singer and songwriter for her California punk rock band called The Regrettes. She performs alongside her friends: Genessa Gariano on guitar, Drew Thomsen on drums and Brooke Dickson on bass. The group released their debut album Feel Your Feelings Fool! on January 13, 2017. Lydia was also reportedly part of the bands Pretty Little Demons and LILA.

Lydia first sparked romance rumors with Dylan at Knott’s Scary Farm.

Back in October of 2018, Lydia and Dylan had fans speculating about their relationship after they were spotted smooching at the Halloween-themed Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. “Dylan and Lydia were spotted getting cozy at Knott’s Scary Farm on Oct. 6,” a source told E! News at the time. “The two held hands and at one point Dylan was rubbing her back. They exchanged a couple of kisses outside one of the mazes.”

The insider also added that Dylan “wearing a baseball hat but didn’t seem shy about his relationship with her.” The same weekend, he commemorated Lydia’s 18th by posting photos of the pair to his Instagram with the caption, “happy bday @lydianight :).”

She spent Valentine’s Day with Dylan.

Taking to his Instagram on February 14, Dylan shared an adorable photo album of the couple. They looked extremely loved-up in every snap, including one filled with PDA! The actor captioned the social media post, “im the luckiest valentine.” Aww.

Lydia is reportedly Dylan’s second serious girlfriend.

Before Dylan and Lydia were the ultimate love match, the Scream star was linked with Ray Donovan actress Kerris Dorsey for a few years. The actors had crossed paths several times before getting together. They both appeared on R. L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour, but were on different episodes. And then they played siblings in 2014’s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. It is unknown when the pair eventually went their separate ways.