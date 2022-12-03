Prince Harry Dresses As Spider-Man For Cute Charity Video: Watch

Prince Harry continued his favorite tradition of helping humanity when he dressed up as a superhero to support the Scotty’s Little Soldiers charity during their Christmas party. The handsome Duke of Sussex donned a Spider-Man costume to spread some holiday cheer for the children who lost parents in the British Armed Forces. “Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that’s okay,” he said in his video message posted to YouTube on Dec. 3.

“But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents,” he continued. “But I’m here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay? So don’t feel guilty. You’re allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty’s Little Soldiers community. So go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas.”

Prince Harry took on the role of the Marvel webslinger as part of the holiday party’s theme, where the children were told there were “villains” trying to ruin the shindig and it was up to them to stop the evil plan. “Use your teamwork, your brains, and your brawn and you do exactly that,” Harry instructed the kids. “Find them, and don’t let them ruin Christmas.”

Meanwhile, the first trailer for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, dropped on Thursday. The gorgeous teaser is filled with a collection of never-before-seen photos of the pair, including several of them sharing kisses.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Prince Harry says in the trailer. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” When asked about why they agreed to filming the project, Meghan responds, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The series will be a candid look at Prince Harry and Meghan’s life as they stepped back as senior royals in January 2021 and left the U.K. for a new start in California. While they explained some of the story during the bombshell March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the new film, directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated helmer Liz Garbus, is expected to take a deeper look into the scandal.