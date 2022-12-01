Zendaya’s Mom Seemingly Responds To Tom Holland Engagement Speculation: Watch

Claire Stoermer isn’t having any rumors about her daughter Zendaya, 26, being engaged to Tom Holland, also 26. On Wednesday, November 30, the former teacher took to Instagram stories to share a pointed dictionary definition for her 121K followers. In the short video clip, which you can SEE HERE, Claire, 58, shared the following: “Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content. It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense.”

A November 29 tweet from Pop Hive sent fans into a frenzy, showing a pic of the Euphoria star and her Spider-Man leading man snuggling up at an event. “Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged!” the tweet read. It has since been retweeted nearly 60,000 times, and quoted another 30,000. Further adding to the speculation was an Us Weekly report that called their relationship “serious and permanent.” “They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,” an insider told the magazine for a November 23 report.

The intensifying rumors indicate a red-hot romance, despite concerns over Tom missing his girlfriend’s big moment at the 74th Primetime Emmys on Sept 12. Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama, the second time she’s taken home the award for her hard-hitting role in HBO drama Euphoria. But a source told us that Tom’s absence from the Los Angeles ceremony, due to his filming in New York, wasn’t something he wanted.

“Tom is Zendaya’s biggest fan,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a September 14 report. “He’s so proud of her, and he was bummed he couldn’t be with her in LA for Emmy night.” And the duo work around their conflicting schedules in order to nurture their relationship. “They always figure out ways to see each other, no matter how busy they get,” the insider explained. “And even when they are apart, they’re in constant contact, he’s super proud of her and the most supportive boyfriend.”