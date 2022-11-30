What’s New On Netflix In December 2022: Release Dates For ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘Emily In Paris’ & More

As if December couldn’t get better, Netflix is releasing so much great content in the final month of the year 2022. The biggest film project is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to Rian Johnson‘s successful murder mystery movie. The film features an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Leslie Odom Jr. and comes out December 23. On the television side of things, Netflix is debuting new seasons of Too Hot To Handle (Dec. 7), Emily in Paris (Dec. 21), and The Circle (Dec. 28). Plus, The Witcher prequel series, Blood Origin, debuts on the streamer on Christmas Day. Here’s the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2022.
Dec. 1.
Dead End
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
The Masked Scammer
Qala
Troll
21 Jump Street
Basketball Wives
Coach Carter
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
The Happytime Murders
Lego Friends: Holiday Special
Love Island USA (Season 3)
Meekah (Season 1)
My Girl
Peppermint
Troy
Dec. 2.
Big Brother (Seasons 10 and 14)
Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 1)
Hot Skull
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
Sr.
Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1)
Warriors of Future
Dec. 3.
The Best of Me
Bullet Train
Dec. 4.
The Amazing Race (Seasons 17 and 31)
Dec. 5.
Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race
Dec. 6.
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
Delivery by Christmas
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?
Dec. 7.
Burning Patience
Emily the Criminal
I Hate Christmas
The Marriage App
The Most Beautiful Flower
Smiley
Too Hot to Handle (Season 4)
Dec. 8.
The Elephant Whisperers
In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
Lookism
Dec. 9.
CAT
Dragon Age: Absolution
Dream Home Makeover (Season 4)
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Part 2)
Dec. 10.
Alchemy of Souls (Season 1 Part 2)
Prisoners
Dec. 13.
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)
Single’s Inferno (Season 2)
Tom Papa: What a Day!
Dec. 14.
Don’t Pick Up the Phone
Glitter
I Believe in Santa
Kangaroo Valley
Dec. 15.
The Big 4
The Hills (Seasons 1-2)
Sonic Prime
Violet Evergarden: Recollections
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
Dec. 16.
A Storm for Christmas
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Cook at all Costs
Dance Monsters
Far From Home
Paradise PD (Part 4)
Private Lesson
The Recruit
Summer Job
The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari
Dec. 18.
Side Effects
Dec. 19.
Trolley
Trolls
Dec. 20.
A Not So Merry Christmas
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Part 1)
Dec. 21.
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Emily in Paris (Season 3)
I Am a Killer (Season 4)
Dec. 22.
Alice in Borderland (Season 2)
Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre
Dec. 23.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Piñata Masters!
Dec. 25.
After Ever Happy
Daughter From Another Mother (Season 3)
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Time Hustler
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Vir Das: Landing
Dec. 26.
No Escape
Treason
Dec. 27.
Chelsea Handler: Revolution
Dec. 28.
7 Women and a Murder
A Night at the Kindergarten
The Circle (Season 5)
Stuck With You
Dec. 29.
Brown and Friends
Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 2)
Dec. 30.
Alpha Males
Chicago Party Aunt (Part 2)
Secrets of Summer (Season 2)
White Noise
Dec. 31.
Best of Stand Up 2022