What’s New On Netflix In December 2022: Release Dates For ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘Emily In Paris’ & More

As if December couldn’t get better, Netflix is releasing so much great content in the final month of the year 2022. The biggest film project is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to Rian Johnson‘s successful murder mystery movie. The film features an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Leslie Odom Jr. and comes out December 23. On the television side of things, Netflix is debuting new seasons of Too Hot To Handle (Dec. 7), Emily in Paris (Dec. 21), and The Circle (Dec. 28). Plus, The Witcher prequel series, Blood Origin, debuts on the streamer on Christmas Day. Here’s the full list of shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2022.

Dec. 1.

Dead End

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

The Masked Scammer

Qala

Troll

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

The Happytime Murders

Lego Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA (Season 3)

Meekah (Season 1)

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy

Dec. 2.

Big Brother (Seasons 10 and 14)

Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 1)

Hot Skull

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Sr.

Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1)

Warriors of Future

Dec. 3.

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

Dec. 4.

The Amazing Race (Seasons 17 and 31)

Dec. 5.

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

Dec. 6.

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Delivery by Christmas

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

Dec. 7.

Burning Patience

Emily the Criminal

I Hate Christmas

The Marriage App

The Most Beautiful Flower

Smiley

Too Hot to Handle (Season 4)

Dec. 8.

The Elephant Whisperers

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

Lookism

Dec. 9.

CAT

Dragon Age: Absolution

Dream Home Makeover (Season 4)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Part 2)

Dec. 10.

Alchemy of Souls (Season 1 Part 2)

Prisoners

Dec. 13.

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)

Single’s Inferno (Season 2)

Tom Papa: What a Day!

Dec. 14.

Don’t Pick Up the Phone

Glitter

I Believe in Santa

Kangaroo Valley

Dec. 15.

The Big 4

The Hills (Seasons 1-2)

Sonic Prime

Violet Evergarden: Recollections

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

Dec. 16.

A Storm for Christmas

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Cook at all Costs

Dance Monsters

Far From Home

Paradise PD (Part 4)

Private Lesson

The Recruit

Summer Job

The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari

Dec. 18.

Side Effects

Dec. 19.

Trolley

Trolls

Dec. 20.

A Not So Merry Christmas

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Part 1)

Dec. 21.

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Emily in Paris (Season 3)

I Am a Killer (Season 4)

Dec. 22.

Alice in Borderland (Season 2)

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

Dec. 23.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Piñata Masters!

Dec. 25.

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother (Season 3)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Time Hustler

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Vir Das: Landing

Dec. 26.

No Escape

Treason

Dec. 27.

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

Dec. 28.

7 Women and a Murder

A Night at the Kindergarten

The Circle (Season 5)

Stuck With You

Dec. 29.

Brown and Friends

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 2)

Dec. 30.

Alpha Males

Chicago Party Aunt (Part 2)

Secrets of Summer (Season 2)

White Noise

Dec. 31.

Best of Stand Up 2022