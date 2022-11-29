Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Orange Mini Dress For Cover Of Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′: Photos

Megan Thee Stallion made history on Monday, Nov. 28 by becoming the first Black woman to cover Forbes‘ “30 Under 30” issue — and looked flawless while doing it. The 27-year-old “Savage” hitmaker stunned in a tight orange mini dress as she posed in a series of attention-commanding photos, which can be seen in a slideshow she shared on Instagram. In her cover photo, shown below, she smized at the camera with an inquisitive look and a hand on her chin. Her maroon hair was styled in the trendy half-up, half-down ponytail and she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a gold ring.

In one of the fierce photos she shared on Instagram, Megan leaned over a table as if she were running a serious business meeting. A video clip she included in the carousel shared her turning toward the camera and positioning her hands over one another, ending in an enthralling power pose. “First BLACK WOMAN on thee cover of @forbes 30 under 30,” she captioned the post. “real hotgirl s—t”.

During her cover interview with Forbes, the Texas native expressed her shock that she landed the cover of the “30 Under 30” list. “It’s really hard to be the first something in 2022, so ah!” she gushed.

Plus, in an accompanying interview, she talked about the pressures she felt with her very personal sophomore album, Traumazine, which came out in August. “This album was really personal to me. This is, like, the first time I ever, you know, talked about things that I’m feeling or talked about things that I’m going through,” she explained (via People). “So it kind of made me nervous to write a lot of these songs. It makes me nervous to perform some of these songs. And I was kinda just like, ‘OK, I’mma write this stuff and I’mma just put it out.'”

The “Body” singer also noted that she is “still processing how the album feels to other people” and said so far, she has received positive feedback from fans. “It made me feel happy that the time I did decide to be vulnerable and talk about something I was going through, it was one of the favorites from all of my fans, and I really appreciate it and they made me feel comfortable, like it’s OK to not be OK and it’s OK to tell y’all I’m not OK,” she said, referencing her song “Anxiety”. The song speaks about how she manages her stress even during the worst times of her life, including when her mother died in 2019 due to brain cancer.

Megan is still dealing with stressful situations, as she is currently awaiting a trial to start involving her and singer Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her foot in the aftermath of a party gone wrong in the Hollywood Hills. Despite this, she shows no signs of slowing down. She is getting ready to embark on a world tour in 2023, is working on new music, and landed a deal with Netflix to create a myriad of shows just under one year ago. “I’ve been running hard since 2019,” Megan told Forbes.