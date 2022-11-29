Mariah Carey Rocks Deep-Plunging Black Dress With A High Slit While Out In NYC: Photos

Mariah Carey looked incredible in the figure-flattering fashion choice as she waved to onlookers and smiled at cameras.

By:
November 29, 2022 8:11PM EST
View gallery
Mariah Carey 'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 19 Nov 2018 Mariah Carey visits Good Morning America in New York
Mariah Carey leaves her New York City building looking amazing on her way to the Stephen Colbert show Pictured: Mariah Carey Ref: SPL5506572 291122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - The superstar smiled for our cameras as she walked next to her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka while out in NYC in a sleek black mini dress. Pictured: Mariah Carey BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Mariah Carey, 52, turned heads on Nov. 28 when she walked out of a building for an outing in New York City, NY. The singer wore a long-sleeved black dress that had a plunging neckline and belt as well as sparkly silver heels with straps. She also had some of her hair pulled up and the rest down as she accessorized with sparkly thick hoop earrings.

Mariah Carey
Mariah smiling during the outing. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

The beauty showed off flattering makeup and held a purse that matched her dress as she strolled by onlookers and cameras. She flashed a pretty smile as she confidently passed and was surrounded by other people. Her dress also had a slit in her dress that added a sexy vibe to her look.

Mariah Carey
Mariah looked gorgeous during the NYC outing. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

Before Mariah wowed with her latest public outing, she made headlines for her epic cover photo for W Magazine. She wore a Dior white crop top and Dior jeans that had the top buttons unbuttoned as she posed and smiled with her hair flowing, on the outlet. She also rocked a big diamond butterfly necklace.

Another photo for the magazine spread showed Mariah looking thrilled as she flaunted a black dress that showed off her cleavage and matching heeled knee-high boots. An additional outfit included a white Intimissimi tank top with a cropped, pale yellow Miu Miu jacket and a mid-rise tan tight maxi skirt. The looks definitely proved how she can pull off just about any fashion choice and look iconic.

In addition to posing for the eye-catching photos, Mariah talked about how much she loves Christmas, in an interview with the magazine. “I create my own Christmas moment. I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating – this is the truth,” she said, referring to her and her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. “By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things. That’s just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad