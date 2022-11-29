Mariah Carey Rocks Deep-Plunging Black Dress With A High Slit While Out In NYC: Photos

Mariah Carey, 52, turned heads on Nov. 28 when she walked out of a building for an outing in New York City, NY. The singer wore a long-sleeved black dress that had a plunging neckline and belt as well as sparkly silver heels with straps. She also had some of her hair pulled up and the rest down as she accessorized with sparkly thick hoop earrings.

The beauty showed off flattering makeup and held a purse that matched her dress as she strolled by onlookers and cameras. She flashed a pretty smile as she confidently passed and was surrounded by other people. Her dress also had a slit in her dress that added a sexy vibe to her look.

Before Mariah wowed with her latest public outing, she made headlines for her epic cover photo for W Magazine. She wore a Dior white crop top and Dior jeans that had the top buttons unbuttoned as she posed and smiled with her hair flowing, on the outlet. She also rocked a big diamond butterfly necklace.

Another photo for the magazine spread showed Mariah looking thrilled as she flaunted a black dress that showed off her cleavage and matching heeled knee-high boots. An additional outfit included a white Intimissimi tank top with a cropped, pale yellow Miu Miu jacket and a mid-rise tan tight maxi skirt. The looks definitely proved how she can pull off just about any fashion choice and look iconic.

In addition to posing for the eye-catching photos, Mariah talked about how much she loves Christmas, in an interview with the magazine. “I create my own Christmas moment. I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating – this is the truth,” she said, referring to her and her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. “By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things. That’s just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer.”