Jennifer Lawrence Goes Makeup-Free For NYC Outing With Son Cy, 9 Mos.: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence, 32, looked as content as could be during her latest outing with her new son, Cy. The actress and the nine-month-old took a stroll in New York City, NY on Monday and she appeared to be makeup-free as she pushed his stroller and flashed a smile. She kept warm in a black coat, baggy gray pants, and boots, as her hair was pulled back in a ponytail and she topped the look off with sunglasses.

Jennifer’s latest outing with Cyn, whom she shared with husband Cooke Maroney, comes after the doting parents were spotted getting lunch with their mini me in NYC. The proud father was pushing the stroller that time and he and his wife showed off casual outfits, including a hoodie and pants for him, and a short-sleeved jumpsuit for Jennifer. Although they kept the baby’s face away from cameras, they still interacted with him and seemed to embrace the joy of the family outing.

Although Jennifer was initially very private about her son after he was born in Feb., she revealed his gender and name in Sept. She also confirmed that he was named after the postwar American painter Cy Twombly. “It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody,” Jennifer told Vogue for their cover story. “If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start’, some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first’, and feel bad. Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

She also discussed how she felt immediately after she gave birth. “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she explained. “Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss’.”

Jennifer went on to admit her heart “has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” since she became a mom. “I include my husband in that,” she said. “And then they’re both just, like, out there—walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, ‘Good night!’ You know? Like, who sleeps? I mean the euphoria of Cy is just—Jesus, it’s impossible. I always tell him, I love you so much it’s impossible.”