Ben Affleck Bonds With J.Lo’s Child Emme, 14, At Farmer’s Market With Violet, 16, & Seraphina, 13: Photo

Thanksgiving weekend is for spending time with family, and that’s just what Ben Affleck did! The actor, 50, closed out the holiday weekend by visiting a Beverly Hills farmer’s market with his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and stepchild Emme, 14, on Sunday, November 27. The family seemed like they were having a great time for the shopping day.

The family all looked comfy in warm clothes for the late fall and early winter. The Good Will Hunting star rocked a black and white knit sweater that looked extra cozy, over a white t-shirt and black slacks for the outing. He carried groceries and put his arms around his kids as they walked through the farmer’s market. Emme, who became Ben’s stepchild when he married Jennifer Lopez, sported a gray hoodie and black short shorts and seemed to be listening to music while they were out.

Besides looking glad to spend time with his stepchild, Ben also seemed happy to bond with his daughters, who he shares with his ex Jennifer Garner. Violet looked so much like her mom, as she rocked a brown, floral dress under a white cardigan. Seraphina wore a blue sweater with an orange stripe on it, with some brown sweatpants.

Since Ben and J.Lo got married in July, it seems like they’ve been loving married life and getting to blend their families. On Thanksgiving, Jennifer shared an Instagram montage of photos and videos taken on the holiday, including shots of her and Ben resting and Emme taking a nap with her in a car. Right after the holiday, J.Lo announced her new album This is Me… Now and announced that the followup to her 2002 record This Is Me…Then would include another song dedicated to her now husband, called “Dear Ben pt. II.”

After getting married, J.Lo also admitted that her kids are very politically-minded in a recent interview with Vogue. “This generation is beautifully aware and involved and brave,” she said. “And they will call bulls**t on stuff really quick. I want my kids to stand up for themselves and the things they care about.”

