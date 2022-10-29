Ben Affleck & Daughter Seraphina, 13, Seen Shopping At Petco On Halloween Weekend: Photos

Ben Affleck proved he is a doting dad once again, as he was spotted treating his 13-year-old daughter Seraphina to a fun day of retail therapy. The Oscar winner — who shares Seraphina with his ex Jennifer Garner, along with daughter Violet, 16, and son Sam, 10 — was all smiles during the outing in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 28. Rocking a casual wardrobe of shirt, jacket and pants, Ben chatted with Seraphina as they left a local Petco store during part of their father/daughter day.

Just a week ago, Ben enjoyed some father/son bonding time when he walked Samuel to school. The sunny jaunt came shortly after the adorable pair grabbed some ice cream in Santa Monica, following Ben’s Italian honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez after the gorgeous couple’s star-studded wedding.

Speaking of Bennifer 2.0’s incredible wedding, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Jennifer Garner was invited to the ceremony – but a previous engagement kept her from witnessing the superstar couple’s nuptials. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the insider said at the time of the wedding, “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”

A second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Jennifer had already “congratulated” the couple on their wedding plans as she knew she wouldn’t be able to attend because of work. “Ben will always consider Jennifer family so of course he extended an invitation,” the source maintained. “Plus, Jennifer and Jen have become closer so J.Lo was fully supportive of inviting the mother of his kids. Jennifer knows they adore J.Lo and she’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom.”