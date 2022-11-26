Kim Kardashian Posts About Relationship ‘Failure’ After Kanye Skips Divorce Dissolution Meeting

Kim Kardashian, 42, posted an excerpt about relationship “failures” in one of her now deleted Instagram story posts, Page Six reported. The reality star, who is going through a divorce with Kanye West, shared pieces from the”40 Things I Wish I’d Known at 40″ chapter of the Everyday Hero Manifesto book by Robin Sharma on Wednesday, and it got her fans’ attention. “If you risk all for love and it doesn’t work out, there is no failure because all love stories are, in truth, hero tales,” one of the pieces read.

In another piece, Robin wrote that “no growth of the heart is a waste. Ever.” A third read, “Your choice of relationship partner is one of the main sources of your success (or failure), joy (or misery) and tranquility (or worry).” Kim also revealed that she “disagree[d]” with one section of the words of wisdom, which told readers to never “step on a spider” because “all life has huge value.”

Kim’s post happened after Kanye reportedly skipped a divorce dissolution meeting on Nov. 16 and on the same day her other ex, Pete Davidson, 29, was photographed attending a Friendsgiving outing with 31-year-old model Emily Ratajkowski. The former Saturday Night Live cast member and beauty first sparked romance rumors earlier this month, when they were seen embracing on his birthday.

As Pete and Emily continue getting to know each other, Kanye will apparently have a second chance to appear in court on Nov. 29 after his reported no-show. He is supposed to sit for a deposition at the office of Kim’s attorney, Laura Wasser, but if he doesn’t show up again, the issue of whether or not he’ll “be permitted to offer any testimony, oral or written,” will be determined by a judge before the former husband and wife’s trial, which is set for Dec. 14, begins, according to documents. They are currently in settlement negotiations after Kim filed for divorce after six years of marriage in Feb. 2021, and are reportedly hoping to have at least some issues figured out before the trial.

When Kim’s not getting attention for her social media posts and love life, she’s getting it for her family’s Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. On the Nov. 24 episode, she opened up about how she still reached out to Kanye, with whom she co-parents children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, after he won a few Grammy Awards, despite the fact that their communication hasn’t been as steady since their divorce.

“Even when he was at the height of not speaking with me and being angry with me, he won a few Grammys and I still reached out and was like, ‘I know you won a few Grammys. I gotta add them to the vault,’” she said. “And he was like, ‘okay.’ Because the kids want them, you know? And I want to put them all together.”