Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Reached Out To Kanye When They Were At The ‘Height’ Of Not Talking

On this week's 'The Kardashians,' Kim opened up about what led her to contact Kanye West when they weren't speaking earlier this year.

By:
November 24, 2022 12:30AM EST
kim kardashian kanye wes
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
Thousand Oaks, CA - Kim Kardashian attends her daughter North's Basketball Game in Thousand Oaks. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 28 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kanye West & Daughter North West Were Spotted Sitting Court side At Her Basketball Game In Thousand Oaks, CA. The Two Were Seen Bonding In Between Breaks Of Her Game. 21 Oct 2022 Pictured: Kanye West & Daughter North West Were Spotted Sitting Court side At Her Basketball Game In Thousand Oaks, CA. The Two Were Seen Bonding In Between Breaks Of Her Game. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA910307_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian took her daughter, North West, to Paris Couture Fashion Week on the Nov. 24 episode of The Kardashians. Kim wanted North to see her at work to prove that work can be fun if it’s something you’re passionate about. For one of North’s outfits on the trip, she wore dad Kanye West’s jacket, which he first rocked in 2008.

“It’s going to be a huge fashion moment,” Kim gushed in the episode, which was filmed in early summer 2022. “Kanye tends not to care about his stuff and gives it all away and it ended up on the Internet and I got it last week. Kanye knows that I’m so protective of his stuff for the kids.”

kim kardashian north west
North wearing Kanye’s jacket in Paris. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Even though Kim and Kanye split in Feb. 2021, they remained in contact as co-parents, going through periods of major ups and downs following the breakup. One of their lowest points was toward the beginning of 2022, when Kanye publicly called Kim out on social media on a number of occasions. However, Kim explained that she contacted Kanye during this time for the kids’ sake.

“Even when he was at the height of not speaking with me and being angry with me, he won a few Grammys and I still reached out and was like, ‘I know you won a few Grammys. I gotta add them to the vault,'” Kim revealed. “And he was like, ‘okay.’ Because the kids want them, you know? And I want to put them all together.”

kim kardashian kanye west
Kim and Kanye on the red carpet before their split. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The state of Kim and Kanye’s current relationship is unclear. She publicly condemned him after he made antisemitic comments on social media in September. However, they’ve been seen together on a number of occasions at sporting events for their kids in the weeks since. They are currently still in the process of working out a custody agreement and settling their divorce.

On the Paris trip, though, Kim was clearly focused on North. “Each kid gets at least one trip with me a year,” Kim explained. “North loves this. She’s here with her mom and grandma. It just also shows my daughter the work I’m putting in. There is a whole business behind it and I like to show her that this is still fun for me.”

