Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Reached Out To Kanye When They Were At The ‘Height’ Of Not Talking

Kim Kardashian took her daughter, North West, to Paris Couture Fashion Week on the Nov. 24 episode of The Kardashians. Kim wanted North to see her at work to prove that work can be fun if it’s something you’re passionate about. For one of North’s outfits on the trip, she wore dad Kanye West’s jacket, which he first rocked in 2008.

“It’s going to be a huge fashion moment,” Kim gushed in the episode, which was filmed in early summer 2022. “Kanye tends not to care about his stuff and gives it all away and it ended up on the Internet and I got it last week. Kanye knows that I’m so protective of his stuff for the kids.”

Even though Kim and Kanye split in Feb. 2021, they remained in contact as co-parents, going through periods of major ups and downs following the breakup. One of their lowest points was toward the beginning of 2022, when Kanye publicly called Kim out on social media on a number of occasions. However, Kim explained that she contacted Kanye during this time for the kids’ sake.

“Even when he was at the height of not speaking with me and being angry with me, he won a few Grammys and I still reached out and was like, ‘I know you won a few Grammys. I gotta add them to the vault,'” Kim revealed. “And he was like, ‘okay.’ Because the kids want them, you know? And I want to put them all together.”

The state of Kim and Kanye’s current relationship is unclear. She publicly condemned him after he made antisemitic comments on social media in September. However, they’ve been seen together on a number of occasions at sporting events for their kids in the weeks since. They are currently still in the process of working out a custody agreement and settling their divorce.

On the Paris trip, though, Kim was clearly focused on North. “Each kid gets at least one trip with me a year,” Kim explained. “North loves this. She’s here with her mom and grandma. It just also shows my daughter the work I’m putting in. There is a whole business behind it and I like to show her that this is still fun for me.”