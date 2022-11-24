Kim Kardashian Reunites With Khloe’s Ex Tristan Thompson For Friendsgiving At Juvenile Facility

Kim Kardashian spent some time with Tristan Thompson ahead of Thanksgiving as they took a trip to visit young men who are incarcerated.

November 24, 2022 2:20PM EST
Kim Kardashian Tristan Thompson
Image Credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Despite the drama over the past year with Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian, family is still family. Kim and Tristan united for a visit to Camp Kilpatrick to celebrate Friendsgiving with young men who currently live at the juvenile detention facility. Kim and Tristan stood side-by-side as they spoke to the young men.

“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country. This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick,” Kim’s Instagram post began.

Kim noted that “these young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior. Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life. My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are. I can’t wait to see them all come true.”

Kim and Tristan later sat down for a Friendsgiving dinner with the young men and Camp Kilpatrick employees. Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s ex sat next to each other as they had a Thanksgiving meal together.

Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson
Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson went to a Friendsgiving together. (@CelebCandidly / MEGA)

It appears that things are going well between Tristan and the KarJenners. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe is “all for” celebrating Thanksgiving with Tristan as they navigate their new normal. “Despite the issues Khloe and Tristan have had in the past, she’s been able to remain focused on maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship with him,” our source said. “They had a nice time celebrating Halloween together because they kept it all about the kids. If they can continue being amicable with each other in terms of parenting, then Khloe is all for it.”

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their second child together, a baby boy via surrogate, in August 2022. The arrival came after months of drama with Tristan’s paternity scandal. While still with Khloe, Tristan fathered another child with Maralee Nichols, which he acknowledged in January 2022. “I have the utmost respect and love for you,” Tristan said about Khloe on his Instagram Story at the time. “Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

