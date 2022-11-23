Dolph Lundgren, 65, Is All Smiles On Date Night With Emma Krokdal, 25, After Ankle Surgery

Dolph Lundgren and his fiancée Emma Krokdal had an amazing night together on Tuesday, November 22. The couple both smiled as they were seen heading to grab a bite at Craig’s in West Hollywood. The Rocky IV actor, 65, looked like he was in good spirits, a few months after undergoing ankle surgery in September. He was standing tall and had a foot brace on, as he posed with Emma, 25.

Besides the ankle brace, Dolph was dressed in a silver blazer over a black turtleneck and slacks. He also wore a black dress shoe on his other foot. His fiancée looked gorgeous in a black coat. She wore a brightly colored shirt underneath the coat. She completed her outfit with a pair of hot pink high heels. She carried a black purse with her for the outing. The pair were both smiling wide as they headed to the eatery.

Emma gave a better look at her outfit on her Instagram. She sported a blue tie-dyed turtleneck and black leather mini-skirt for the evening out. She also shared a few photos from their meal on her Story, including a shot of a glass of white wine and some yummy-looking scallops.

Dolph announced that he was undergoing surgery in an August Instagram post. “Finally doing surgery on my left ankle. I’ve had this injury since my time in the military. During 40 years of martial arts and doing action films, it’s been a fight every day. The joint is now basically destroyed,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to be able to walk normally again.”

After the procedure, Dolph shared a few updates with his fans during his recovery process. The first video he shared after surgery was of him using a walker in the hospital. He’s been seen out and about a few times with a foot brace. He hasn’t shied away from his workout routines and hasn’t stopped training since the surgery. He shared a photo of himself with two trainers as he wore a brace and sat in a wheelchair in October. “I’ve found that most important thing after any surgery is to determine how to combine rest with activity. The body needs to stay active to heal. So I try to use any opportunity to move, workout or stretch,” he wrote in the post.

Dolph and Emma have been dating since 2019. He proposed to the Norwegian personal trainer in 2020. Before proposing to her, he was previously married to Peri Momm and Anette Qviberg, who he shares two daughters with.