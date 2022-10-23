Dolph Lundgren, 64, Uses Foot Brace On Date With Fiancee Emma Krokdal, 25: Photos

Dolph Lundgren, 64, revealed he had an injured foot on Saturday night when he stepped out wearing a foot brace and using crutches during a dinner date with his fiancee Emma Krokdal, 25. The Rocky IV actor wore a black V-neck top under a black blazer, black and white pants, and a black sneaker on his non-injured foot while photographed outside the Los Angeles restaurant. He appeared to stop and sign autographs for some people waiting outside at one point.

Emma also wore a black outfit during the date. Her ensemble included a black and white tie-dye style mini dress under a black jacket. She also wore black knee-high boots and carried a black purse as her long hair was down. The couple arrived and left in a black vehicle.

Dolph and Emma’s latest outing comes after he revealed he had surgery on his foot back in Aug. after first injuring his ankle in the military. “Finally doing surgery on my left ankle. I’ve had this injury since my time in the military. During 40 years of martial arts and doing action films, it’s been a fight every day. The joint is now basically destroyed,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“Directing and starring in Wanted Man really did it in…Can’t wait to be able to walk normally again,” he added. “Will keep you posted.”

Dolph also shared a video last month that showed him walking around a hospital in a hospital gown and face mask while using crutches. “Getting my upper body workout,” he wrote along with a flexing arm emoji in the caption. He also documented his journey in healing in following regular posts.

In Aug., Dolph and Emma, who announced their engagement in June 2020, were spotted running errands in L.A. They both looked stylish in casual clothes, including a black t-shirt , white shorts, and black sneakers for Dolph, and a black crop top, black shorts, and white sneakers. Emma also wore sunglasses and carried a purse over one shoulder.