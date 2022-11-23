Briana DeJesus Claims Kailyn Lowry Is Still ‘Obsessed’ With Ex Javi Marroquin

It is no surprise that Teen Mom 2 stars Briana DeJesus, 28, and Kailyn Lowry, 30, are still feuding, after all, it’s been going on for years. But most recently, over the weekend of Nov. 19, Briana took to her Instagram live, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, to claim that Kailyn is still “obsessed” with her ex, Javi Marroquin. Briana, who split from Javi four years ago, claimed that the drama between her and Kailyn could’ve been avoided if, “people weren’t obsessed with people,” seemingly referring to the 30-year-old’s alleged interest in Javi at the time.

Later in the video, the mom-of-two claimed that Javi had “wanted” to get her pregnant. “There was a time that [Javi] wanted to get me pregnant so bad, but I didn’t want that … I secretly had to get on birth control,” Briana said. She also went on to reveal how things could’ve been different if she herself done her “research” on Javi and Kailyn. “[My feud with Kail] could have been avoided if people weren’t obsessed with people, or if I had done my research [on how Javi and Kail were]. I need to stop living in the moment and maybe do my research,” Briana shared.

She also made it a point to say that she did not date her ex to hurt anyone. “I do take accountability for some of my actions that happened afterwards, but I never dated [Javi] with malicious intent,” the 28-year-old added. The reality TV star then told viewers that she wished she was “smarter” back then. “Some people had negative intentions, I wish I was smarter back then to know what’s going on … but I’ll never date a person where there’s another person out there that’s obsessed with them. It’s terrible,” Briana concluded.

Also in the live video, Briana told audiences about how she and Javi first came to be. “Javi ended up going to the special,” Bri said. “I don’t know why but I’d assume he was trying to pursue me…I remember Javi trying to flirt with me behind stage. It was so weird. Now that I look back on it, I am like ‘Sneaky mother f****r.’ But back then…I was like, ‘No we’re just friends, I’m about to have a baby.’ I had no idea what his situation was with his ex-wife [Kail], but I knew she was pregnant [with Chris Lopez’s baby, Lux]at the time…” When this happened, Bri was pregnant with her daughter, Stella Star DeJesus, 5, and after she was born, the brunette beauty said that Javi “coincidentally” showed up to a press event to try to pursue her once more.

Bri and Javi dated in 2017 but ended up calling it quits by 2018. The Coffee Convos host was married to Javi from 2012 until their official split in 2017. Notably, one year after Kail and Javi tied the knot, they welcomed their son, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 9. Just before their divorce, Kailyn and Javi appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars to try to save their marriage. “I really hope that this marriage boot camp can help us figure out how to solve our issues because when I envisioned myself being married, I don’t think that I would ever have anticipated it being this troubled,” she said at the time.