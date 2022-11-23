Blake Lively Flirts With Husband Ryan Reynolds After He Shares Hilarious Dancing Video

Ryan Reynolds may be one funny guy, but dancing isn't exactly his forte -- but wife Blake Lively didn't seem to mind!

November 23, 2022
Blake Lively got a kick out of husband Ryan Reynolds‘ dance moves! The actress, 35, couldn’t resist comment on her husband’s latest video as he rehearsed with Will Ferrell as they filmed new holiday film Spirited. “You’ve got to be willing to be bad at something if you want to be… slightly less bad at it? Here’s Will and I proving that point!” Ryan, 46, captioned his post that included Will, 55, at a studio. “We’re so humbled by all the love for #Spirited on @appletvplus,” he added.

His pregnant wife didn’t seem to mind the nerdy vibes, hilariously commenting, “Can you get pregnant while pregnant??” on Wednesday, November 23. Blake is, of course, expecting her fourth child with her Green Lantern co-star, who she wed back in Sept. 2012. The pair have since gone on to welcome daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The Gossip Girl alum debuted her baby bump in Sept. 2022 when she appeared at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in a gleaming gold gown.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the Met Gala in May 2022. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Although Blake and Ryan are usually fairly private about their family — especially their kids — Ryan did tease their girls are ready to be big sisters. “Oh yeah, they’re in. They love it. They’re ready,” he spilled to Entertainment Tonight. “We’re very excited. You know, you’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it. It’s going to be nuts, but we’re very excited,” the proud Vancouver native said to the outlet.

Other celebs were also loving Ryan’s latest funny video, including Kerry Washington. “I would watch an entire film of just the dance rehearsals @thespiritedmovie @vancityreynolds,” the Scandal star wrote. Meanwhile, Katie Couric added, “Will’s got moves!” and Ava DuVernay gushed, “Why’d I smile through that whole clip?”

