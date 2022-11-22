Julie Chrisley Seen In 1st Photos At Nashville Mansion One Day After Getting 7-Year Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley stepped out in the hours following her bombshell sentence of seven years behind bars, and the Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, appeared to fully bear the weight of the news. In photos, which you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, Julie looked both exhausted and frightened as she looked over her shoulder while walking outside her palatial home in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 22. Julie wore a grey, long sleeved lounge suit and her shoulder length hair was straight.

The reality TV personality also perched a pair of sunglasses atop her head and went makeup free for the brief outdoor appearance. Her husband Todd, 53, was absent from the photos, though he also received a sentence of 12 years in federal prison for the tax fraud scandal that rocked the famous family. Both received 16 months of probation, as well, and their show has reportedly been cancelled following their harsh sentences. The shocking sentence was handed down on Monday, November 21, and since then, only daughters Savannah Chrisley, 25, and Lindsie Chrisley, 33, have seemingly reacted with cryptic social media messages.

“Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him,” a simple quote posted to Savannah’s Instagram stories on Nov 21 read. “Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.” Lindsie posted a short video clip of two gal pals sitting on a bed. “The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne,” she captioned the clip, which played Bruno Mars‘ “Count On Me” in the background.

Reality stars and heads of household Julie and Todd were found guilty of tax fraud back on June 7 and initially faced up to 30 years in prison. Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, and tax fraud. Julie was convicted of tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

In the days leading up to the stiff sentences, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the duo were struggling ahead of the decision. “Todd and Julie are extremely emotional and nervous right now because they do not know what their fate is going to be,” the source told HL for the Nov 18 report. “The entire family is on edge, and they are praying that, since Nanny Faye is suffering from bladder cancer and they have Chloe and Grayson to take care of, their sentence will not be harsh.”