Bethenny Frankel Reveals All Of Her Past Plastic Surgery Procedures: ‘Botox, Fillers & A Lift’

Keeping it real! Bethenny Frankel took to her Instagram account on Sunday, November 20, to give her 2.8 million followers what she called “The Plastic Surgery Tour.” In a video you can SEE HERE, the RHONY alum, 52, went straight for the honest truth as she broke down all the plastic surgery she’s indulged in. “I owe it to you to be totally transparent with you,” she told fans and followers in the video. “In today’s world of filters and Facetune — and people being outright dishonest about how they look — it’s so important to me that I remain transparent about my physical appearance, especially now that I’m in this beauty space. I don’t have to tell you every aspect of my sex life, bank account, or any of that, but I feel a responsibility based on the fact that we’ve been talking about skin and beauty. And it would just be fraudulent for me to just go do something and then act like this was natural.”

The SkinnyGirl founder disclosed that she had a breast lift years ago, had filler at one point, and got Botox in her jaw, which significantly altered her appearance. She also admitted that she had been on a “plastic surgery consultation tour.” “I’m thinking very seriously about plastic surgery and I want to share with you all the reasons why,” she explained, per The Daily Mail. “I like the way I look. I’m OK. I don’t even think I really need it. The only reason I would contemplate this is because I will eventually do this, I believe. I want to look like myself. I just want a little help along the way.”

And she’s aware that the reaction may be mixed, as well. “Many of you will judge me, and that’s OK, as long as I’m being honest with you,” she said. “You can disagree with my decision.” Still, she clarified that the judgement would never come from a lack of honesty on her part. “But you will not judge me for lying because I won’t lie to you because we’ve discussed so many things with beauty and age, and that would be a full fraudulent scam,” she said.

Bethenny’s refreshing honesty comes as no surprise. She’s been an outspoken critic of celebrities and influencers who use Photoshop to “lie” about their real appearance. “It’s beyond destructive for women and men of all ages,” she said of the practice in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in September. “It’s outright lying, and it is designed to make people think that these images are real. Right is right and wrong is wrong. It’s not debatable. It’s just a fact. We must use good judgement in parenting and the example we lead. Lying isn’t female empowerment.”