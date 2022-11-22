Armie Hammer’s Dad, Michael Armand, Dies From Cancer At 67: Reports

Call Me by Your Name star Armie Hammer, 36, has lost his father, Michael Armand, to cancer, TMZ reported on Nov. 22. The late businessman passed away on Sunday, sources close to the family told the outlet. Michael, who died at the age of 67, was battling cancer “for some time” and was buried at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park, according to the outlet.

Michael was born on Sept. 8, 1955, in Los Angeles to his parents Julian Armand Hammer and Glenna Sue Ervin. He was notably the grandson of Occidental Petroleum founder, Armand Hammer, who died in 1990. At the time of publication, Armie has yet to issue a public statement regarding his father’s passing. HollywoodLife has reached out to Armie’s reps for comment.

In 2020, Armie was quarantined with his late father along with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, 40, in the Cayman Islands, per an interview with British GQ. The disgraced actor called the lockdown period a “very complicated, intense situation” when speaking to the outlet two years ago. “It was a very complicated, intense situation, with big personalities all locked in a little tiny place. It was tough, man. I’d never dealt with anything like that before in my life, so I didn’t have the tools,” Armie said of the COVID-19 lockdown. “It was just this thing that snuck up on everybody. I don’t think I handled it very well.”

The actor, his father, along with the other Hammer men in their family were the center of the Discovery+ documentary, House of Hammer, which was released on Sept. 2. The film takes a look at the allegations against Armie, which include claims of abuse and rape. Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer, also was featured in the doc, in which she revealed some of the family’s dark history. “When all this came out about Armie, I was not shocked,” she said. “You just don’t wake up and become this dark, controller, abuser. This behavior is deep rooted.”

Since the allegations and the documentary came to light, Armie has kept out of the spotlight. He and Elizabeth were married from 2010 until their official divorce in 2020. They share two kids: Harper Grace Hammer, 7, and Ford Armand Douglas Hammer, 5. The late Michael was previously married to Armie’s mom, Dru Ann Mobley, from 1985 to 2012. He is survived by his most recent wife, Misty, and other son, Viktor Hammer, 34.