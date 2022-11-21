Nick & Angel Carter Reunite To Film Holiday Special 2 Weeks After Aaron’s Death: Photos

Two of Aaron Carter's siblings put on brave faces as they appeared at The Grove on Nov. 20 to attend a taping for a holiday special.

By:
November 21, 2022 7:58AM EST
View gallery
Aaron Carter Pop 2000 Tour, H-E-B Center, Texas, USA - 17 May 2019
Nick Carter and sister Angel try to embrace holiday at event with Lance Bass and his family after the loss of brother Aaron Carter. They all gathered together for a CBS Holiday show with Gloria Estefan and other performers at The Grove. 20 Nov 2022 Pictured: Nick Carter and Angel Carter. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA919754_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nick Carter and sister Angel try to embrace holiday at event with Lance Bass and his family after the loss of brother Aaron Carter. They all gathered together for a CBS Holiday show with Gloria Estefan and other performers at The Grove. 20 Nov 2022 Pictured: Angel Carter and Nick Cater. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA919754_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: APEX / MEGA

The show must go on. Although Nick Carter and Angel Carter are still mourning the loss of their brother, Aaron Carter, they attended a holiday special at The Grove in Los Angeles together on Nov. 20. Photos show the siblings each sharing a hug with Lance Bass at the event. Lance gave them each comforting embraces, but their heavy emotions were written across their faces as they continued to grieve.

nick angel carter
Nick and Angel Carter attend a holiday special. (APEX / MEGA)

One day before the event, Nick took to Instagram to explain why he’s been keeping himself busy with work in the two weeks since Aaron’s passing on Nov. 5. “It’s never easy to jump right back in,” he wrote, alongside a photo of rehearsals for the Christmas special. “But I’m grateful to be able to have the chance to do something so special that can hopefully bring love and joy to people’s lives.”

nick angel carter
Angel Carter hugging Lance Bass. (APEX / MEGA)

Nick was on tour with the Backstreet Boys in Europe when Aaron died at the age of 34 (he was discovered dead in his home on the morning of Nov. 5). The group performed on Nov 6, and Nick broke down in tears onstage as they paid tribute to his brother. His bandmates comforted him as he got emotional in front of the crowd.

nick carter lance basss
Nick Carter bonds with Lance Bass and his daughter. (APEX / MEGA)

Although Nick and Aaron admittedly had a “complicated” relationship, Aaron’s rep told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they were able to make amends before Aaron’s passing. Aaron’s cause of death is still unconfirmed, but his death certificate revealed that he was cremated. Angel was given her twin brother’s ashes, but the family is still deciding where they will lay him to rest.

Aaron is survived by a son, Prince, who he shares with on/off girlfriend/fiancee, Melanie Martin. Melanie’s mother currently has custody of the child, which she has had since Aaron went to rehab earlier this year and Melanie was suffering postpartum depression. “Everyone agrees that he is in the best place for him to be right now,” Aaron’s rep confirmed.

More From Our Partners

ad