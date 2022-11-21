Nick & Angel Carter Reunite To Film Holiday Special 2 Weeks After Aaron’s Death: Photos

The show must go on. Although Nick Carter and Angel Carter are still mourning the loss of their brother, Aaron Carter, they attended a holiday special at The Grove in Los Angeles together on Nov. 20. Photos show the siblings each sharing a hug with Lance Bass at the event. Lance gave them each comforting embraces, but their heavy emotions were written across their faces as they continued to grieve.

One day before the event, Nick took to Instagram to explain why he’s been keeping himself busy with work in the two weeks since Aaron’s passing on Nov. 5. “It’s never easy to jump right back in,” he wrote, alongside a photo of rehearsals for the Christmas special. “But I’m grateful to be able to have the chance to do something so special that can hopefully bring love and joy to people’s lives.”

Nick was on tour with the Backstreet Boys in Europe when Aaron died at the age of 34 (he was discovered dead in his home on the morning of Nov. 5). The group performed on Nov 6, and Nick broke down in tears onstage as they paid tribute to his brother. His bandmates comforted him as he got emotional in front of the crowd.

Although Nick and Aaron admittedly had a “complicated” relationship, Aaron’s rep told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they were able to make amends before Aaron’s passing. Aaron’s cause of death is still unconfirmed, but his death certificate revealed that he was cremated. Angel was given her twin brother’s ashes, but the family is still deciding where they will lay him to rest.

Aaron is survived by a son, Prince, who he shares with on/off girlfriend/fiancee, Melanie Martin. Melanie’s mother currently has custody of the child, which she has had since Aaron went to rehab earlier this year and Melanie was suffering postpartum depression. “Everyone agrees that he is in the best place for him to be right now,” Aaron’s rep confirmed.