Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson, 25, Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Christian Huff

Congrats to Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff! The Duck Dynasty star, 25, and her beau announced they are expecting their second child together! Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, Sadie shared a sweetest clip and photo album to let their fans in on the great news: their 18-month-old daughter Honey will be getting a baby sister!

“We are so excited!” Sadie wrote alongside a video of the gender reveal party, where Christian hit an exploding baseball to learn the sex of their baby (spoiler alert: it was pink). The shindig was certainly a family affair, as a crowd gathered to watch the reveal all unfold in a gorgeous setting. In another IG share, Sadie, Christian and Honey posed for the cutest snap, with Christian holding a pink baseball bat, as Sadie captioned it, “Team Girl!”

Back in May 2021, the gorgeous couple revealed they had welcomed Honey with another adorable post. “We saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here… Honey,” Sadie wrote, revealing their daughter’s name and tagging a new Instagram account @legithoneyjames. “The pure goodness of God,” she added. “Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness…5.11.21.”

The couple revealed that they were expecting just weeks before Sadie had a very difficult coronavirus diagnosis. “We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in,” Sadie captioned her October 4 Instagram pregnancy announcement. “Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

Sadie and Christian, who began quietly dating in September 2018, are the ultimate couple goals, as they enjoyed a gorgeous honeymoon after walking down the aisle together in November 2019. The couple wed at the Robertson’s Louisiana farmhouse and were joined by their close family and friends, who witnessed the romantic nuptials go on without a hitch!