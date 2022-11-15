Eva Mendes Shows Off Tattoo That May Confirm She Married Ryan Gosling: Photo

Did Eva Mendes secretly marry Ryan Gosling? That’s the question that was sparked after she intentionally showed off a wrist tattoo that seemed like a clue to something connected to the 42-year-old actor, in a new Instagram photo. The 48-year-old beauty had her arm held up and over her nose as she looked into the camera with a serious face, in the snapshot, and the ink read, “de gosling.”

Although she only added two black emojis on each side of a two-sword emoji in the caption and no other explanation, the phrase on her wrist is a popular one in Hispanic culture when it comes to married women. If a Hispanic woman gets hitched, she often adds her husband’s last name to her own along with “de”, which translates to “of,” to separate the two names. If Eva is married to Ryan, whom she’s been dating for over 10 years, she may go by the name, Eva Mendes de Gosling.

Once Eva published the photo, her fans were quick to take to the comments section to share their thoughts on what it meant. “Same as a wedding band,” one fan wrote while another asked, “Married?” Others complimented the gorgeous photo, which showed the talented star wearing a yellow strapless top as her hair was pulled up with a black and blue patterned wrap around it. “Beautiful Eva!” one fan exclaimed while another assured that she was “always pretty.”

This isn’t the first time Eva showed off the tattoo in a photo. Back in Sept., she also gave followers a peek when she shared a snapshot of her hand face up holding while holding orange flowers in what appeared to be a garden or field of some sort. “September….I remember when you were symbolic of the beginning of autumn and sweater weather. Now you’re just a summer extender. It’s 100 degrees here today. I’m just sayin…,” she wrote in the caption.

Eva and Ryan first started dating in 2011 after filming the neo-crime drama, The Place Beyond The Pines, but they kept their romance as private as possible over the years. They welcomed two children, including Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, and have continued to lead as private of a life as possible. Eva previously explained why it works for her on social media.

“As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private … I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that),” she explained. “My man and kids are private. That’s important to me so thanks for getting that.”