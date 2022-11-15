Casey Anthony Blames Her Dad For Daughter Caylee’s Death & Accuses Him Of Sexual Abuse

Casey Anthony makes some major accusations about her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony‘s death in the upcoming Peacock limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies. In the three-part doc, which starts streaming Nov. 29, Casey, 36, blames her estranged father, George Anthony, for Caylee’s 2008 death, according to People. Casey reportedly claims that she was woken up by her dad on June 16, 2008, and he informed her that the 2-year-old was missing.

“That didn’t make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me,” Casey reportedly says in the doc. “I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I’m looking to see where she could be.”

Casey alleges that she found George holding Caylee, who was “soaking wet” after allegedly drowning in the above-ground pool. “He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it,” Casey claims. “But he didn’t rush to call 911 and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold. He takes her from me and he immediately softens his tone and says ‘It’s going to be ok.’ I wanted to believe him. He took her from me and he went away.”

After that alleged incident, Casey apparently stayed at her boyfriend Tony Lazzaro‘s house but didn’t tell anyone what happened. “During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive,” she reportedly says in the doc. “My father kept telling me she was ok. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could.”

Furthermore, Casey reportedly reveals that she doesn’t think her daughter drowned in the pool, and that George may have orchestrated Caylee’s death “to cover up what he did.” Casey claims in the doc that her father physically and sexually abused her and he may have done the same thing to Caylee. “That’s what I think about,” Casey says. “I wish every day I had said something to someone about something. Maybe then things would be different.”

Caylee’s remains were found in a wooded area near the family’s home six months after she went missing. Casey went on trial in 2011 and was charged with first-degree murder and pled not guilty. The Florida trial became a media firestorm. Casey was ultimately acquitted of a capital murder charge. She was also found not guilty of aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. Casey was found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. She was released from prison in July 2011 after spending nearly 3 years behind bars awaiting the murder trial.

Casey had a fractured relationship with her parents, George and Cindy Anthony, after Caylee’s death. George was accused of molesting Casey as a child by her defense team during her trial, which he vehemently denied. George didn’t speak to his daughter until he was involved in a nearly fatal car accident in 2018. He told Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2019 that Casey reached out to make sure he was okay following the horrific accident. George also confirmed that he would like to reconnect with her daughter “to tell her I’m sorry” and that he “forgives” her.