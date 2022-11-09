Casey Anthony: 5 Things To Know About Woman In Documentary Who Was Acquitted Of Child Murder

Casey Anthony, who was accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, in 2008 but was acquitted in 2011, is sitting down for her first televised interview since the end of her trial. Casey, now 36, sat down for a Peacock documentary, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which is a 3-part limited series that will start streaming on Nov. 29 on Peacock. The series will “feature Casey’s personal archives, behind-the-scenes footage and the defense’s evidence for a never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm,” according to Peacock.

As many people will recall, Casey became the hottest topic following her daughter’s death, with many news consumers assuming she was guilty. However, on July 5, 2011, she was found not guilty of manslaughter and abuse charges. She was only convicted of lying to the police. “Generally, none of us liked Casey Anthony at all,” a male juror told PEOPLE in August of that year. “She seems like a horrible person. But the prosecutors did not give us enough evidence to convict. They gave us a lot of stuff that makes us think she probably did something wrong, but not beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Since then, Casey has remained largely under the radar until now. Learn five things about the woman ready to break her silence after being acquitted of the murder of her daughter here.

Casey Anthony Was ‘Outgoing’

Casey was a “very extroverted and outgoing person,” according to her former roommate Cameron Campana, who spoke to A&E True Crime in 2018. He also described Casey, who was living in Orlando, Fla. at the time of her daughter’s death, as a loving and attentive parent. “She would do flash cards with [Caylee],” he recalled. “She was always super loving and super protective.” He remembered that he and his other roommates were in disbelief when the police showed up at their door and said Caylee had been missing for a month. “It was really a shock when the police told us because she seemed like such a good mother,” he noted.

Cameron admitted that it is hard to imagine Casey harming her daughter in any way, but he hasn’t ruled it completely out. “There’s a part of me that believes she could never have done anything like that, but then there’s another part of me that’s like, maybe she did,” he confessed. “There was no justice for Caylee,” he added. “Only one or two people know what happened, and we’ll probably never know. It’s saddening.”

Casey Anthony Gave A Phone Interview In 2012

While Casey has never done a sit-down television interview (until now, that is), she did talk to Piers Morgan in 2012 over the phone, who was a reporter for CNN at the time. She told Piers that she “obviously” did not kill Caylee. “If anything, there’s nothing in this world I’ve ever been more proud of, and there’s no one I loved more than my daughter. She’s my greatest accomplishment,” she pressed.

Casey Anthony Was Reported To Be Writing A Memoir

In 2020, a report surfaced that Casey was in the process of penning a tell-all book. “Casey is writing … a detailed and definitive account of her life and the tragedy of losing Caylee and everything that followed,” a source for In Touch Weekly told the outlet. “She knows the book will be controversial and that no matter what she does she will face criticism, but she also feels she has a story that has never been told. Nobody else has lived it, so no one else can tell it.”

At the time, the insider claimed Casey had three chapters done. It’s unclear if there is a memoir in the works or if the memoir transformed into the upcoming documentary.

Casey Stopped Talking To Her Parents For Years

Casey’s parents, George and Cindy Anthony, had a fractured relationship with their daughter following their grandchild’s death. George went no-contact with Casey until he was involved in a nearly fatal car accident in 2018. He revealed in a Jan. 2019 interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz that he had reconnected with his daughter after she reached out to make sure he was okay following the horrific accident. “She did reach out to see how I was,” he revealed on Dr. Oz. He then confirmed that he would like to reconnect with her daughter.

“I mean, honestly, I would. I would like to tell her I’m sorry,” he explained. “You know that I forgive her. I forgive her, and that’s hard to say, but you know what? I need to be forgiven by her, my son, and other family members or friends I care about; forgive me for what I’ve done. To all of our lives.”

George was previously accused of molesting Casey as a child by her defense team during her trial, which he vehemently denied. The accusation strained their relationship immensely.

In a 2018 A&E special called Casey Anthony’s Parents Speak, George and Cindy revealed that they disagree about how Caylee died. “Cindy and I must have really raised a bad seed somewhere. I don’t understand it. I don’t understand what happened with her,” George said. He also claimed that his daughter was “absolutely” involved in the death of Caylee.

Meanwhile, Cindy believes Caylee died in the family swimming pool.

Casey Found Love After Heartache

Casey reportedly had a fairly serious boyfriend in 2018. “She’s had trouble finding guys who are interested in her,” a source claimed to PEOPLE at the time. “But he’s a really special guy who can overlook her past.” According to the source, the man worked a “professional job” and was in his 30s.

The insider also hinted that Casey was opening up to the idea of having another kid after swearing the possibility off for years, as her boyfriend had given her a “clean slate” and a more optimistic outlook on the future. “For a long time she was like ‘no way.’ But time has changed that and she’s now open to it in a way she hasn’t been before,” the source claimed.

Casey had a boyfriend at the time Caylee died. His name is Tony Lazzaro and he reportedly went on to graduate from college and worked in the music industry before switching to construction. He is now married, according to A&E.