Casey Anthony Resurfaces For Tell-All Interview About Her Daughter’s Murder Trial: Watch The Trailer

Casey Anthony will be sitting down for the first time on camera to tell her side of the story since she was accused of murdering her daughter, Caylee Anthony, and found not guilty 11 years ago. Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies will be a 3-part limited series event that will premiere November 29 on Peacock.

In the first trailer, Casey takes a seat in front of the camera for her interview. Since the trial, Casey has largely stayed under the radar and out of the public eye. The producer asks the 36-year-old, “Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?” Casey’s response is not included in the trailer.

The docuseries will feature Casey’s personal archives, behind-the-scenes footage, and the defense’s evidence for a never-before-seen look into both sides of the story that captivated the nation. The 3-part series will be told through “Casey’s account of the infamous investigation, trial, and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom, and her time spent in prison,” according to Peacock.

“Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt. Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself,” director Alexandra Dean said in a statement.

The director continued, “While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did. Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence. I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light.”

Casey went on trial in 2011 after the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter. She was charged with first-degree murder and pled not guilty. The Florida trial became a media firestorm. Casey was ultimately acquitted of a capital murder charge. She was also found not guilty of aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. Casey was found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. She was released from prison in July 2011 after spending nearly 3 years behind bars awaiting the murder trial.

Casey has shied away from media interviews until now. She spoke with Piers Morgan in 2012 in a phone interview that was not played on the air. “I did not kill my daughter,” Piers said that Casey told him. “There’s nothing in this world I’ve ever been so proud of. There’s no one I loved more than my daughter. She’s my greatest accomplishment.”