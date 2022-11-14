Margot Robbie Slays In Cutout Black Dress & Minimal Makeup On ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

If there’s one thing for sure about Margot Robbie, it is that she always looks stunning and she proved that on the December cover of Vanity Fair. The 32-year-old looked incredible in a skintight black Alaïa dress with a huge cutout on the bodice that revealed her toned abs and tiny waist.

For the cover, Margot’s long-sleeve black dress featured a turtleneck and a bare bodice that showed off a ton of skin. The rest of the dress flowed into a low-rise skirt that was cinched in at the side. As for her glam, she had her dark blonde hair down in loose waves while she opted for barely any makeup other than some light pink metallic shadow, mascara, and a nude matte lip.

In another stunning photo from the shoot, Margot posed on her side while wearing a completely sheer black long-sleeve Elie Saab gown. The dress was covered in sequins and intricate beading and featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The bottom half of the dress featured a sheer skirt that revealed her high-waisted black underwear beneath.

As if Margot’s photoshoot couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a fluffy white Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture coat with nothing underneath and styled it with a pair of black leather pointed-toe Maison Margiela pumps. Another one of our favorite photos pictured Margot in a skintight, plunging black Jacquemus bodysuit with a thick black leather Carolina Herrera belt cinched around her waist.

Perhaps our favorite photos, was the strapless black Et Ochs jumpsuit Margot wore. The one-piece featured a low-cut corset bodice and she accessorized it with a vintage necklace by Yves Saint Laurent from Anouschka Archives Paris.