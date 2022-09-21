Margot Robbie Looks Stunning In Cutout Black Dress & Cape At ‘Amsterdam’ London Premiere

Margot Robbie looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she wore a cutout, plunging black gown with a long cape at the 'Amsterdam' premiere in London on Sept. 21.

By:
September 21, 2022 4:13PM EDT
Andrea Riseborough, left, Rami Malek and Margot Robbie pose together at the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall, in New York World Premiere of "Amsterdam", New York, United States - 18 Sep 2022
Margot Robbie 'Amsterdam' film premiere, London, UK - 21 Sep 2022
Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale 'Amsterdam' film premiere, London, UK - 21 Sep 2022
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie stole the show on the red carpet at the premiere of Amsterdam in London on Sept. 21. The 32-year-old looks stunning in a skintight black gown with a low-cut neckline, cutouts on the bodice and waist, and a long black cape that trailed behind her.

Margot Robbie looked stunning in this cutout black dress with a cape at the London premiere of ‘Amsterdam’ on Sept. 21. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Margot’s gown featured spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. Around her chest were cutouts while the waist featured a gaping cutout. The rest of the dress flowed into a fitted skirt while a sheer black cape attached to her neck and flowed behind her.

Margot’s sheer black cape tied around her neck & trailed behind her on the red carpet. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

As for her glam, Margot had her blonde highlighted hair down and parted in the middle while naturally straight while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip completed her look.

Margot Robbie looked stunning when she rocked a smokey eye with a glossy nude lip & had her blonde hair down & parted in the middle. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Margot has been slaying her outfits lately while promoting her new film and just the other day she was in NYC when she wore a blue Alessandra Rich Ruffled-Collar Polka-Dot Silk Dress. The long-sleeve midi dress featured an incredibly plunging neckline which she chose to go braless beneath and a cinched-in waist with pockets and gold buttons down the front. She topped her look off with a pair of classic, pointed-toe white pumps.

Aside from this look, she attended the NYC premiere of the film on Sept. 18, when she looked ethereal in a strapless white Chanel Resort 2023 Dress. The gown featured a tight, ruched corset bodice while the rest of the dress flowed into a tiered, sheer ruffle skirt that showed off her legs underneath.

