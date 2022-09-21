Margot Robbie Looks Stunning In Cutout Black Dress & Cape At ‘Amsterdam’ London Premiere

Margot Robbie stole the show on the red carpet at the premiere of Amsterdam in London on Sept. 21. The 32-year-old looks stunning in a skintight black gown with a low-cut neckline, cutouts on the bodice and waist, and a long black cape that trailed behind her.

Margot’s gown featured spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. Around her chest were cutouts while the waist featured a gaping cutout. The rest of the dress flowed into a fitted skirt while a sheer black cape attached to her neck and flowed behind her.

As for her glam, Margot had her blonde highlighted hair down and parted in the middle while naturally straight while a sultry smokey eye and glossy nude lip completed her look.

Margot has been slaying her outfits lately while promoting her new film and just the other day she was in NYC when she wore a blue Alessandra Rich Ruffled-Collar Polka-Dot Silk Dress. The long-sleeve midi dress featured an incredibly plunging neckline which she chose to go braless beneath and a cinched-in waist with pockets and gold buttons down the front. She topped her look off with a pair of classic, pointed-toe white pumps.

Aside from this look, she attended the NYC premiere of the film on Sept. 18, when she looked ethereal in a strapless white Chanel Resort 2023 Dress. The gown featured a tight, ruched corset bodice while the rest of the dress flowed into a tiered, sheer ruffle skirt that showed off her legs underneath.