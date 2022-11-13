Saweetie Debuts Hair Makeover With Short Blonde Bob At ‘Teen Vogue’ Summit: Before & After Looks

Saweetie, 29, looked epic at the Teen Vogue Summit on Nov. 12 and debuted a short blonde bob! The rapper, who is known for having longer and darker locks most of the time, flaunted her new look along with a fashionable outfit. It included a black crop top under a bright green, black, and white leather jacket, black leather leggings, and black platform heels.

Saweetie talks about her new song called ‘No Reception’ which allows her to get everything off her chest about everything in the media this year 👀❄️🎙️ [TEEN VOGUE SUMMIT 2022] pic.twitter.com/EcQQ25B3s7 — $AWEETIE (@theicyarchive) November 13, 2022

Saweetie accessorized with necklaces and hoop earrings and also flaunted long pink nails. She posed for memorable photos in the fashion choice on the red carpet of the event and also took part in an interview on a stage. She talked about not “addressing bullsh*t online” while being in the public eye and focused the conversation on her music career.

Before her latest appearance, Saweetie showed off a number of looks that made headlines earlier this year. One was a barely-there bikini with PVC boots, which she posted to her Instagram story in July. Another was a a multi-colored bikini top and matching mini skirt, which she wore at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Apr. She rocked blue hair and long nails with the look as she performed to a crowd.

When Saweetie’s not wowing with her various styles and hair colors and lengths, she’s sparking rumors of music collaborations. When she was seen taking photos of Adele at a Los Angeles Lakers game, many thought she was teaming up with the talented singer for a project, but she debunked the rumors when we asked her about it at Audacy’s 8th annual “We Can Survive” benefit concert in Los Angeles, CA last year. “That would be really cool, but I just got this new hobby,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“I’m now a cameraman. It’s really cool taking people’s pictures,” she continued. “I love being behind the camera, so I was actually taking a picture of her.”