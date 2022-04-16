Saweetie Hits Coachella Stage With Blue Hair & A Bikini Top: Photos

Saweetie, 28, left a lasting impression after her epic performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday! The rapper stepped out on stage in a multi-colored bikini top and matching mini skirt as she rocked blue hair during the appearance. She also showed off long colorful nails and wore thick hoop earrings as she confidently strutted her stuff in front of the excited crowd.

The talented star was joined by other musicians during her time in the festival’s spotlight, including Brazilian singer Anitta and fellow rapper Snoop Dogg. First, Anitta joined her for some girl power in her own sexy outfit, which included a yellow, blue, and green crop top and matching short shorts. She also showed off red hair and sunglasses as she jammed beside Saweetie with many smiles throughout.

Snoop Dogg joined them a bit later in the performance and got the crowd going even more. He came out wearing a black hoodie with a green marijuana leaf on it along with matching black and green pants. He also added a white knit hat with a green marijuana leaf and topped off his look with a necklace and sunglasses.

View Related Gallery Sexiest Coachella Performance Looks: Beyonce, Kacey Musgraves & More Anitta, left, and Saweetie perform at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif 2022 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1, Indio, United States - 15 Apr 2022

Before Saweetie made headlines with Anitta and Snoop at Coachella, she did so when she showed up to the Grammy Awards looking incredible. Her look channeled a modern Marilyn Monroe and included a hot pink two-piece gown with gloves. She paired it with a diamond choker-style necklace as well as diamond earrings and flaunted her sleek pixie cut as she topped the look off with classic makeup.

A week before, she also got attention for what she wore at a Vanity Fair party. She went for a sexy black dress that had a very low plunging neckline that allowed a lot of bare skin to peek through. The choice also included a high slit she used to pose with one leg out, and she added black heels that went perfectly with the fashionable look.