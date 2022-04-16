Saweetie Hits Coachella Stage With Blue Hair & A Bikini Top: Photos

Saweetie looked incredible while rocking the Coachella stage with Brazilian singer Anitta and Snoop Dogg on night one of the popular music festival.

By:
April 16, 2022 6:59PM EDT
View gallery
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - * Kendall Jenner watches Daniel Ceaser's performance with Kylie Jenner at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Anitta, left, and Saweetie perform at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif 2022 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1, Indio, United States - 15 Apr 2022
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber hold onto each other while exiting day one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with BFF Fai Khadra in Indio. Shot on 04/15/22. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Saweetie, 28, left a lasting impression after her epic performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday! The rapper stepped out on stage in a multi-colored bikini top and matching mini skirt as she rocked blue hair during the appearance. She also showed off long colorful nails and wore thick hoop earrings as she confidently strutted her stuff in front of the excited crowd.

Saweetie, Anitta
Saweetie and Anitta at Coachella. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The talented star was joined by other musicians during her time in the festival’s spotlight, including Brazilian singer Anitta and fellow rapper Snoop Dogg. First, Anitta joined her for some girl power in her own sexy outfit, which included a yellow, blue, and green crop top and matching short shorts. She also showed off red hair and sunglasses as she jammed beside Saweetie with many smiles throughout.

Saweetie, Anitta
Another epic pic of Saweetie and Anitta on stage. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock)

Snoop Dogg joined them a bit later in the performance and got the crowd going even more. He came out wearing a black hoodie with a green marijuana leaf on it along with matching black and green pants. He also added a white knit hat with a green marijuana leaf and topped off his look with a necklace and sunglasses.

Before Saweetie made headlines with Anitta and Snoop at Coachella, she did so when she showed up to the Grammy Awards looking incredible. Her look channeled a modern Marilyn Monroe and included a hot pink two-piece gown with gloves. She paired it with a diamond choker-style necklace as well as diamond earrings and flaunted her sleek pixie cut as she topped the look off with classic makeup.

A week before, she also got attention for what she wore at a Vanity Fair party. She went for a sexy black dress that had a very low plunging neckline that allowed a lot of bare skin to peek through. The choice also included a high slit she used to pose with one leg out, and she added black heels that went perfectly with the fashionable look.

More From Our Partners

ad